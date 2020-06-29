Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Holds First Concert Since the Health Crisis

According to The Jerusalem Post, The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra held its first concert after two months of closure due to the health crisis.

The orchestra kicked off its 82nd season with a concert led by Doron Solomon.

The audience was reduced, all required to wear face masks, and seated with two or more seats between them

The members of the orchestra were spaced out as well, with about a meter between them. The strings each played on a separate music stand, and the winds played behind clear plastic shields.

The classical program opened with Bartok's Romanian Dances, followed by the Saint-Saens Cello Concerto in A minor, No. 1 Op. 33. The orchestra also performed a rendition of Beethoven's 7th Symphony.

Read more on The Jerusalem Post.

Learn more about the orchestra, and its upcoming performances, at https://www.jso.co.il/en/.

