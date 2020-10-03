Israeli Opera Updates Website to Include New Digital Content

Content includes videos of past productions, games, educational resources for children, and more!

The Israeli Opera has upgraded its website to provide on-demand videos, opera games and puzzles, and clips of past performances, The Times of Israel reports.

In the games section of the website, fans can find trivia questions about opera locations in Paris and around the world, as well as favorite opera couples, crossword puzzles, and more.

In addition, there is an educational portion of the site which will help children get introduced to opera through operatic versions of their favorite stories, such as Cinderella and Hansel and Gretel.

Check out the website at http://www.israel-opera.co.il/.

