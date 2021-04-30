Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Israeli Opera Returns to the Stage With DIE FLEDERMAUS Tonight, April 30

Dan Ettinger conducts Strauss' beloved operetta in this concert production.

Apr. 30, 2021  
Israeli Opera Returns to the Stage With DIE FLEDERMAUS Tonight, April 30

The Israeli Opera is celebrating its return to the stage with Die Fledermaus! Dan Ettinger conducts Strauss' beloved operetta in this concert production.

The libretto is by Richard Genée after Carl Haffner's German translation of the Vandeville Le Re'veillon by Henri Meilhac & Ludovic Halèvy and The Prison, a farce by Julius Roderich Benedix.

Conductor: Dan Ettinger
Director: Ido Ricklin
Costume Designer: Ula Shevtsov
Movement Designer: Yiftach Mizrahi
Lighting Designer: Adi Shimroni

Soloists:

Rosalinde: Elinor Sohn
Gabriel von Eisenstein: Oded Reich
Adele: Yael Levita
Alfred: Eitan Drori
Dr. Falke: Noah Briger
Orlofsky: Tal Bergman
Frank: Yuri Kissin
Ida: Sivan Keren

Guests at the ball: Tom Ben-Ishai, Liam Hen, Tom Cohen, Stas Davidoff, Doron Florentin, Sivan Keren, Tamara Navot, and Moti Stepack

Dancers: Nophar Levinger, Noya Baner, Yiftach Mizrahi, and Omri Samson

Performances run through May 9, 2021. Learn more and book tickets here.

Check out a preview below!


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nikki Snelson
Nikki Snelson
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Will Connolly
Will Connolly

Related Articles View More Israel Stories
United Hatzalah Launches Year of the Volunteer and Saving Lives Sunday Telethon Photo

United Hatzalah Launches 'Year of the Volunteer' and Saving Lives Sunday Telethon

Israel Ends Outdoor Mask Mandate Following Low Infection Rates Photo

Israel Ends Outdoor Mask Mandate Following Low Infection Rates

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Announces APRIL AT THE PHILHARMONIC Concert Series Photo

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Announces APRIL AT THE PHILHARMONIC Concert Series

Israel Museum, Jerusalem Appoints Chief Curators Of Fine Arts and Jewish Arts & Life Photo

Israel Museum, Jerusalem Appoints Chief Curators Of Fine Arts and Jewish Arts & Life


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tulsa Ballet Will Kick Off 2021-22 Season With CREATIONS IN STUDIO K
  • Theatre Tulsa Produces Indie Movie Adaptation Of THE LAST FIVE YEARS
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Theatre Tulsa Announces 2021-22 Season - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, KINKY BOOTS, and More!