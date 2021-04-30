Israeli Opera Returns to the Stage With DIE FLEDERMAUS Tonight, April 30

The Israeli Opera is celebrating its return to the stage with Die Fledermaus! Dan Ettinger conducts Strauss' beloved operetta in this concert production.

The libretto is by Richard Genée after Carl Haffner's German translation of the Vandeville Le Re'veillon by Henri Meilhac & Ludovic Halèvy and The Prison, a farce by Julius Roderich Benedix.

Conductor: Dan Ettinger

Director: Ido Ricklin

Costume Designer: Ula Shevtsov

Movement Designer: Yiftach Mizrahi

Lighting Designer: Adi Shimroni

Soloists:

Rosalinde: Elinor Sohn

Gabriel von Eisenstein: Oded Reich

Adele: Yael Levita

Alfred: Eitan Drori

Dr. Falke: Noah Briger

Orlofsky: Tal Bergman

Frank: Yuri Kissin

Ida: Sivan Keren

Guests at the ball: Tom Ben-Ishai, Liam Hen, Tom Cohen, Stas Davidoff, Doron Florentin, Sivan Keren, Tamara Navot, and Moti Stepack

Dancers: Nophar Levinger, Noya Baner, Yiftach Mizrahi, and Omri Samson

Performances run through May 9, 2021. Learn more and book tickets here.

Check out a preview below!