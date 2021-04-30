Israeli Opera Returns to the Stage With DIE FLEDERMAUS Tonight, April 30
Dan Ettinger conducts Strauss' beloved operetta in this concert production.
The Israeli Opera is celebrating its return to the stage with Die Fledermaus! Dan Ettinger conducts Strauss' beloved operetta in this concert production.
The libretto is by Richard Genée after Carl Haffner's German translation of the Vandeville Le Re'veillon by Henri Meilhac & Ludovic Halèvy and The Prison, a farce by Julius Roderich Benedix.
Conductor: Dan Ettinger
Director: Ido Ricklin
Costume Designer: Ula Shevtsov
Movement Designer: Yiftach Mizrahi
Lighting Designer: Adi Shimroni
Soloists:
Rosalinde: Elinor Sohn
Gabriel von Eisenstein: Oded Reich
Adele: Yael Levita
Alfred: Eitan Drori
Dr. Falke: Noah Briger
Orlofsky: Tal Bergman
Frank: Yuri Kissin
Ida: Sivan Keren
Guests at the ball: Tom Ben-Ishai, Liam Hen, Tom Cohen, Stas Davidoff, Doron Florentin, Sivan Keren, Tamara Navot, and Moti Stepack
Dancers: Nophar Levinger, Noya Baner, Yiftach Mizrahi, and Omri Samson
Performances run through May 9, 2021. Learn more and book tickets here.
Check out a preview below!