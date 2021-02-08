Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Israeli Musical Drama PPS Premieres on Israel's TeeNick

PPS debuted at the very end of 2020 on Ananey's Teen Nick via Israeli satellite broadcaster Yes.

Feb. 8, 2021  

Israeli Musical Drama PPS Premieres on Israel's TeeNick

Israel's TeeNick welcomed 2021 with a brand-new original musical drama, PPS (Personal Pop Star). The 30 minute 30 episode series, brainchild of renowned writer and producer Ori Gross, along with writer - director Yoav Tsafir and leading Israeli production company Tedy Productions, stars Israeli pop sensation Jonathan Mergui in his first acting role as a captivating AI robot.

The show revolves around Mergui's PPS, a unique first of its kind robot, created by Molly Abramson (Ania Bukstein), a leading scientist and AI expert, as a birthday gift for her only daughter Gili (Gili Nimni), who struggles with making new friends after they both move to a small town along with Gili's grandmother (Hana Laslo). The groovy and sensitive robot sings and dances his way into the hearts of the town's residents, including breakdancing in the middle of Gili's school yard and making renditions to popular Israeli songs. While everyone he meets instantly falls in love with him - PPS has his eyes set on the family's next-door neighbor Reef (Reef Neeman), who teaches him the true meaning of love.

PPS debuted at the very end of 2020 on Ananey's Teen Nick via Israeli satellite broadcaster Yes.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Wayne Brady On Demand
Wayne Brady On Demand
Christy Altomare & Seth Rudetsky 2/7 3 PM ET
Christy Altomare & Seth Rudetsky 2/7 3 PM ET
Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor 2/5 8 PM ET
Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor 2/5 8 PM ET


Related Articles View More Israel Stories   Shows
VIDEO: Cameri Theatre Hosts Panel For International Holocaust Day 2021 Photo

VIDEO: Cameri Theatre Hosts Panel For International Holocaust Day 2021

Cameri Theater Presents THE GRANDSON Photo

Cameri Theater Presents THE GRANDSON

Israel Museum, Jerusalem Awards 2020 Shpilman Prize for Excellence in Photography Photo

Israel Museum, Jerusalem Awards 2020 Shpilman Prize for Excellence in Photography

VIDEO: Samuel Luzeni Chats on Cameri Theaters First Episode of FOLLOW SPOT Photo

VIDEO: Samuel Luzeni Chats on Cameri Theater's First Episode of FOLLOW SPOT


More Hot Stories For You

  • Midwest Trust Series Announces SHARE THE LOVE With Jim Brickman
  • Starlight To Host Fourth Life-Saving Blood Drive As National Blood Shortage Continues
  • American Public Square at Jewell Hosts Former Sen. John Danforth
  • Kansas City Broadway Series Announces MEAN GIRLS, TOOTSIE & More as Part of BROADWAY IS BACK SERIES