Israeli Musical Drama PPS Premieres on Israel's TeeNick

Israel's TeeNick welcomed 2021 with a brand-new original musical drama, PPS (Personal Pop Star). The 30 minute 30 episode series, brainchild of renowned writer and producer Ori Gross, along with writer - director Yoav Tsafir and leading Israeli production company Tedy Productions, stars Israeli pop sensation Jonathan Mergui in his first acting role as a captivating AI robot.

The show revolves around Mergui's PPS, a unique first of its kind robot, created by Molly Abramson (Ania Bukstein), a leading scientist and AI expert, as a birthday gift for her only daughter Gili (Gili Nimni), who struggles with making new friends after they both move to a small town along with Gili's grandmother (Hana Laslo). The groovy and sensitive robot sings and dances his way into the hearts of the town's residents, including breakdancing in the middle of Gili's school yard and making renditions to popular Israeli songs. While everyone he meets instantly falls in love with him - PPS has his eyes set on the family's next-door neighbor Reef (Reef Neeman), who teaches him the true meaning of love.

PPS debuted at the very end of 2020 on Ananey's Teen Nick via Israeli satellite broadcaster Yes.