Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Kicks Off its Season September 6 With Guy Braunstein, Conductor and Violinist
The concert takes place at 20:00 at The Lowy Concert Hall's Charles Bronfman Auditorium, Tel Aviv.
The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra's first in-person performance of the season takes place tonight, September 6, with Guy Braunstein, Conductor and Violinist.
The concert takes place at 20:00 at The Lowy Concert Hall's Charles Bronfman Auditorium, Tel Aviv.
The show is approximately 75 minutes, with no intermission.
Program:
Beethoven: Violin Concerto
Mozart: Symphony no. 33, K. 319
Learn more at https://www.ipo.co.il/en/events/20200-2-2/.