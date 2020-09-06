Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Kicks Off its Season September 6 With Guy Braunstein, Conductor and Violinist

The concert takes place at 20:00 at The Lowy Concert Hall's Charles Bronfman Auditorium, Tel Aviv.

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra's first in-person performance of the season takes place tonight, September 6, with Guy Braunstein, Conductor and Violinist.

The show is approximately 75 minutes, with no intermission.

Program:

Beethoven: Violin Concerto

Mozart: Symphony no. 33, K. 319

Learn more at https://www.ipo.co.il/en/events/20200-2-2/.

