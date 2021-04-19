Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Announces APRIL AT THE PHILHARMONIC Concert Series
The series of two programs is conducted by Daniel Cohen.
The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra is presenting its April at the Philharmonic series this month, featuring two programs of work.
Learn more about both programs below!
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.ipo.co.il/en/artist_plan/april-at-the-philharmnic/.
Program No.1
Daniel Cohen, conductor
Tom Borrow, pianist
Mozart: Piano Concerto no. 24 in C minor, K. 491
Dvořák: Symphony no. 6 in D major, op. 60
Tel Aviv - 19-23 April
Jerusalem - 22 April
Program No.2
Daniel Cohen, conductor
Hila Korach, presenter (Jeans)
Ligeti: Concert Românesc
Respighi: Trittico Boticelliano
Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite
Tel Aviv - 26-29 April
Haifa - 28 April