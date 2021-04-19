Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Announces APRIL AT THE PHILHARMONIC Concert Series

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra is presenting its April at the Philharmonic series this month, featuring two programs of work.

Learn more about both programs below!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.ipo.co.il/en/artist_plan/april-at-the-philharmnic/.

Program No.1

Daniel Cohen, conductor

Tom Borrow, pianist

Mozart: Piano Concerto no. 24 in C minor, K. 491

Dvořák: Symphony no. 6 in D major, op. 60

Tel Aviv - 19-23 April

Jerusalem - 22 April

Program No.2

Daniel Cohen, conductor

Hila Korach, presenter (Jeans)

Ligeti: Concert Românesc

Respighi: Trittico Boticelliano

Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite

Tel Aviv - 26-29 April

Haifa - 28 April