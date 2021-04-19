Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Announces APRIL AT THE PHILHARMONIC Concert Series

The series of two programs is conducted by Daniel Cohen.

Apr. 19, 2021  
The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra is presenting its April at the Philharmonic series this month, featuring two programs of work.

Learn more about both programs below!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.ipo.co.il/en/artist_plan/april-at-the-philharmnic/.

Program No.1

Daniel Cohen, conductor
Tom Borrow, pianist

Mozart: Piano Concerto no. 24 in C minor, K. 491
Dvořák: Symphony no. 6 in D major, op. 60

Tel Aviv - 19-23 April

Jerusalem - 22 April

Program No.2

Daniel Cohen, conductor

Hila Korach, presenter (Jeans)

Ligeti: Concert Românesc
Respighi: Trittico Boticelliano
Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite

Tel Aviv - 26-29 April

Haifa - 28 April


