Israel Ends Outdoor Mask Mandate Following Low Infection Rates

On Sunday Israel ended their outdoor mask mandate, citing low numbers of new cases and deaths from COVID19.

Approximately 81% of the country's eligible population is now vaccinated, having received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

"The rate of infection in Israel is very low thanks to the successful vaccine campaign in Israel, and therefore it is possible to ease (restrictions)" Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said in a statement published in Media ITE.

Masks will still be required indoors, and containment measures like mandatory quarantines for travelers are still in effect, though Israel's border remains mostly closed with few exceptions.