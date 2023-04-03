Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

I AM YOUR GRANDMA Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Performances run 6 April - 28 May.

Apr. 03, 2023  
Odelia, a tough and cynical pensioner, refuses to sign a renovation project in her apartment building, which will ruin her late son's bedroom. When she finds a form from the sperm bank in his room, she realizes that somewhere in the world she has a grandson. Odelia and her two best friends, Deborah and Chaya, make a deal with Yoni, the renovation project manager: he will help them find the grandson, and then Odelia will sign.

And so, the three golden girls and the young man embark on a wild, emotional and funny journey, easily breaking the generational gap. And in the end of that journey maybe, just maybe, Odelia will say for the first time in her life "I'm your grandma".

A wild and emotional comedy about choosing life.

Duration: 80 Minutes



A NIGHT IN PARIS Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week Photo
A NIGHT IN PARIS Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week
A magical night journey in the City of Light to the sounds of the best songs by Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Charles Aznavour and others, performed by Cameri actors with musical accompaniment.
OEDIPUS is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre Photo
OEDIPUS is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre
Oedipus is now playing at The Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 6 May.
DONT FIGHT! Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week Photo
DON'T FIGHT! Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week
Sela is broke, Ayelet is a teacher and single mother, and Gur is a penny-pinching children's star. None of them are willing to give up the inheritance due to them, but they will have to fight a call girl who doesn't understand how she ended up with an apartment in the middle of her life.
TRAMPOLINE Comes to Cameri Theatre Photo
TRAMPOLINE Comes to Cameri Theatre
Yifat and Yinon, BFFs, promised themselves that by the age of thirty they would win a medal for Israel in the trampoline discipline. But the years pass, and in Yifat’s thirtieth birthday they are disgraced by yet another humiliating failure in the Israeli championship. Everyone around them say they should retire, but Yifat and Yinon knows: if you don’t take a risk in life, you risk a mediocre life.

March 24, 2023

March 23, 2023

March 13, 2023

March 2, 2023

