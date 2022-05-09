HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Returns To Israel

The Israeli premiere of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH is returning to the stage this June, starring Roi Dolev as the titular character. The highly anticipated show has been touring Israel with pre-premiere performances, and will at last have its opening night this June.

The groundbreaking musical by Stephen Trask and John Cameron Mitchell was planned to have its Israeli premiere in April 2020, but was postponed following the worldwide spread of COVID-19.

Other than being the first musical production back on stage following quarantine, this is also the first production in Israeli history to hold phone-free performances, using the renowned Yondr pouches, allowing attendees and performers to create a distraction free space.

More information about the show can be found at: www.hedwig.co.il