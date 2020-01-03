From East Berlin To The Middle East: HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Is Coming To Israel

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is getting its Israeli premiere this April, in an unlimited run starring Roi Dolev (La Cage Aux Folles, Into the Woods) as the titular East-German transgender rockstar.

The John Cameron Mitchell and Stephan Trask cult phenomenon opened Off-Broadway at the Jane Street Theatre over 20 years ago, and since rocked around the world, with productions in Japan, Italy, New Zealand, London and Mexico among others.

"The internationally ignored Hedwig will be ignored no more, at least in Israel," says Dolev. "I was lucky enough to watch John Cameron Mitchell reprising the role on Broadway 5 years ago, and I was completely blown away by this gorgeous masterpiece. I never dreamed I'd ever get to join the Hedwig sisterhood, let alone in Israel of all places."

The recent Broadway production starring Neil Patrick Harris won 4 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Leading Actor in a Musical, and was critically acclaimed, famously declared by Rolling Stone "the best rock musical ever!"

The Israeli Hedwig creative team includes musical director Yuval Goldstein, lighting designer Eyal Daniel and makeup designer Alex Bezalel.

Members of the Angry Inch include musical director Goldstein (keyboards), Guy Lukatch (bass and guitar), Alon Putski Lukatch (bass and guitar) and Tomer Sagmon (drums).





