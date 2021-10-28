End of the Rainbow will be performed at The Cameri Theater next month.

Winter 1968, London. One of the famous cabaret clubs is proud to present, for a six-week period, the biggest comeback of the greatest star - Judy Garland!!!

She's back, with everything behind her: four failed "relationships", suicide attempts, drugs and alcohol addictions. It's over, and she is determined - at the age of 46 with a new and younger fiance- to reclaim her crown and her fans.

At her suite at the Ritz Hotel we see her during the grueling series of performances fighting her demons with courage, with a razor-sharp humor, in desperation, hope and hopelessness; and beside her - and sometimes against her -is her young fiancé and her loyal pianist. The play mercilessly reveals the sadness behind the glamour, and the lost soul of a legend.

Performances run 11 November - 25 December.

Duration: 90 Minutes

Learn more at https://www.cameri.co.il/eng/The_Cameri_Theatre_productions/10764/End_of_the_Rainbow.