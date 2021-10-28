Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

END OF THE RAINBOW Will Be Performed at the Cameri Theater Next Month

pixeltracker

Performances run 11 November - 25 December.

Oct. 28, 2021  
END OF THE RAINBOW Will Be Performed at the Cameri Theater Next Month

End of the Rainbow will be performed at The Cameri Theater next month.

Winter 1968, London. One of the famous cabaret clubs is proud to present, for a six-week period, the biggest comeback of the greatest star - Judy Garland!!!

She's back, with everything behind her: four failed "relationships", suicide attempts, drugs and alcohol addictions. It's over, and she is determined - at the age of 46 with a new and younger fiance- to reclaim her crown and her fans.

At her suite at the Ritz Hotel we see her during the grueling series of performances fighting her demons with courage, with a razor-sharp humor, in desperation, hope and hopelessness; and beside her - and sometimes against her -is her young fiancé and her loyal pianist. The play mercilessly reveals the sadness behind the glamour, and the lost soul of a legend.

Performances run 11 November - 25 December.

Duration: 90 Minutes

Learn more at https://www.cameri.co.il/eng/The_Cameri_Theatre_productions/10764/End_of_the_Rainbow.


Related Articles View More Israel Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet

From This Author Stephi Wild