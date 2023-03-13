Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DON'T FIGHT! Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week

Performances run 14 March - 8 May.

Mar. 13, 2023  
Sela is broke, Ayelet is a teacher and single mother, and Gur is a penny-pinching children's star. None of them are willing to give up the inheritance due to them, but they will have to fight a call girl who doesn't understand how she ended up with an apartment in the middle of her life.

What is certain is that she is not going to give it up. The three siblings have been used to fighting one another for forty years and will need to band together in order to get back the home they grew up in. The problem is that while they do this, they... can't stop fighting.

A new, particularly personal comedy by the team of Gur Koren and Gilad Kimchi ("The Actress", "Romeo and Mom").

Duration: 105 Minutes



