Camry Theater's Call For Plays For the HERE AND NOW Festival is Still Open

The open call for the 'Here and Now' festival 2022 is still open!

The Camry Theater invites writers to send in a play to the Here and Now festival for staged readings, which will take place in the summer of 2022.

The festival of 2022 will be dedicated to the theme of the trans and binary community. The gender does not match the biological gender they were marked at their birth.

Criteria:

The play will deal with any subject relevant to the trans and / or binary life experience

You can submit a play in any genre (drama, comedy, family play, musical play, satire, social play, etc, except for children's plays)

The play will be full length (at least an hour)

Number of characters - from two or more (no monodrams will be accepted)

Only plays that haven't been on stage will be accepted

At the top of each play, you must write: plot abstract, characters list (preferably in Gilan) and contact details

The number of words in the play will not exceed 13,000

E-mail address to deliver the play: plays@cameri.co.il

Please indicate in the body of the mile: festival here and now 2022

Submission deadline: 31.12.21

Out of all the plays that will be received, four to six plays will be selected to participate in the festival.