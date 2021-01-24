Cameri Theater Presents THE GRANDSON

Cameri Theatre has announced its upcoming production of The Grandson. The production runs May 1-4, 2021.

In order to cheer his elderly wife, an old man hires an actor to play the role of their grandson, who left their house a long time ago. The grandma doesn't know her real grandson chose a life of crime and died, and so she lovingly embraces her "grandson" who is a successful architect and happily married.

And it seems that grandpa's plan of creating an unforgettable memory for his wife might succeed. But the actor, who is used to act on the stage of the theatre, discovers that the "stage of life" and his role are going to be a lot harder than any Othello or Hamlet he will ever play. When real life mix with the grandpa's charade, they all will have no choice but to choose between the painful truth life offers us, and the magical fantasy that art can provide.

The production is translated and adapted by Gur Koren and Irad Rubinstain.

Directed by Irad Rubinstain

Set: Adam Keller

Costumes: Yehudit Aharon

Music: Roy Yarkoni

Movement: Amit Zamir

Lighting: Avi Yona Bueno (Bambi)

Cast: Miriam Zohar, Itzhak Heskia, Nadav Nates, Avigail Harari, Gilad Shmueli, Sari Simhov