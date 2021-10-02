CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG to be Presented in Jerusalem

Israel Musicals will present CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG on October 3 at Heichal Pisgat Zeev, and October 11 at Modiin Heichal Tarbut.

Buckle up for adventure as the Potts family discovers that the burnt out old race car, that their father had fixed up, possesses extraordinary powers!

And because it is magical, the evil Baron of Vulgaria will stop at nothing to get it. Laugh out loud as he dispatches the silliest spies you ever saw to capture Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. On the way, discover the heroism of the oppressed children of Vulgaria as they take on their evil ruler.

For more information visit: https://israel-theatre.com/chitty-bang-bang.html