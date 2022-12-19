BIRTHDAY CANDLES Comes to the Cameri Theatre
Performances run through 21 February.
Birthday Candles comes to the Cameri Theatre in Israel beginning this week.
For her 17th birthday, Ernestine's mother teaches her a cake recipe that has been passed down the generations. It's a simple cake: flour, eggs, butter, sugar. The most basic ingredients, and yet, they make up the world.
We glimpse at Ernestine's life from the age of 17 to 107: almost a hundred years of life, love, hope, pain and laughter; all while baking one cake.
Performances run through 21 February.
