A TOUCH OF LIGHT to Play at Train Theater

Jun. 28, 2019  

A TOUCH OF LIGHT to Play at Train TheaterA Touch Of Light will play at the Train Theater July 2.

The play is based on the true life story of Louis Braille, the inventor of the braille writing system.

At the age of three, Louis lost his eye-sight. Would he ever be able to read and write? His thirst for knowledge, coupled with the love and support of those around him, led Louis, at age fifteen, to make his marvelous invention: an alphabet for the blind. In a sandbox full of paper cuttings, pencils, sticks, and shadows, the artist-actress presents a poetic and enriching play based on his life - combining drama, love, and humor.

The play is advised for audience members six years old and up. It will be performed in Hebrew and will last about 50 minutes.

To purchase tickets and learn more about A Touch of Light, tap here.



Related Articles View More Israel Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE AFTERNOON OF THE MOLES to Play at The Sherover Theatre
  • THE WIZARD OF OZ to Delight at The Jerusalem Theater
  • THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Play at The Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center August 2019
  • LA CAGE AUX FOLLES To Have Israel Premiere For LGBT Suicide Prevention
  • VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals Of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA World Tour

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup