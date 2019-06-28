A TOUCH OF LIGHT to Play at Train Theater

A Touch Of Light will play at the Train Theater July 2.

The play is based on the true life story of Louis Braille, the inventor of the braille writing system.

At the age of three, Louis lost his eye-sight. Would he ever be able to read and write? His thirst for knowledge, coupled with the love and support of those around him, led Louis, at age fifteen, to make his marvelous invention: an alphabet for the blind. In a sandbox full of paper cuttings, pencils, sticks, and shadows, the artist-actress presents a poetic and enriching play based on his life - combining drama, love, and humor.

The play is advised for audience members six years old and up. It will be performed in Hebrew and will last about 50 minutes.

To purchase tickets and learn more about A Touch of Light, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Israel Stories

More Hot Stories For You