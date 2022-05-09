UNTITLED ELEGY PLAY Comes to Corcadorca Theatre Development Centre In Cork, Ireland

Untitled Elegy Play, a new play by Andrea Stolowitz, is set to take the stage May 13th at Corcadorca Theatre Development Centre in Cork, Ireland. Written by Andrea Stolowitz and directed by Fiona Quinn, the performance will be an staged play reading performed by Marcus Bale, Sinead Crowley, Lisa Marie Murphy, Angela Newman and Kestiné Ugbodu.

Untitled Elegy Play was a 2020 commission from Mark Wing-Davey and NYU's Tisch School of the Arts in collaboration with New Dramatists in New York City. It has been previously developed at Fishamble: A New Play Company in Dublin. This immersive theatre experience explores the past two years of pandemic life. Using text from over 40 interviews conducted during 2020 and 2021, five performers scintillate between fourteen characters separated by time, space, and geography. A community of storytellers develops, and by the end of the performance the play has expanded beyond an exploration of the past into an imagining of our collective futures.

Originally from New York City, writer Andrea Stolowitz is a multi-award winning playwright currently living and working in Cork, Irealnd. The LA Times calls her work "heartbreaking" and the Orange County Register characterizes her approach as a "brave refusal to sugarcoat issues and tough decisions." Her plays have been developed and presented internationally, and her work is renowned for embracing bold theatricality. On her new work, Stolowitz said 'Much of my work is based on interviews. I have always enjoyed creating a narrative tautology between the 'real' world and the 'fictive' one because it is in that liminal space the possibility between what is and what could be, becomes ever closer.'

With her writing placing such a strong focus on human relationships and interactions, Untitled Elegy Play promises to be an intimate and engaging exploration of the past two years, offering to shine new light on a seemingly familiar situation.

Tickets for Untitled Elegy Play are free but strictly limited, and are available to reserve at untitledelegyplay@gmail.com. The performance is on May 13th and will start at 8pm and run without intermission for approx. 90 mins. Donations to support the work are welcome.

The Corcadorca Theatre Development Centre (CTDC) was established by Corcadorca in 2011. It is a studio space dedicated to the development of professional theatre. This public presentation is partially funded by the Irish Arts Council's Agility Award program.

Location: Corcadorca Theatre Development Centre, Triskel Arts Centre, Tobin St, Cork, Ireland