Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Will Open in Dublin

Performances begin on Tuesday 19 September 2023.
POPULAR
The national tour of And Then There Were None, based on the best-selling crime novel of all time, will now open at The Gaiety Theatre in Dublin on Tuesday 19 September 2023 for a sold-out week of performances, and will subsequently visit twenty-two additional UK venues with a final performance at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre on 13 April 2024.
It will not run as planned at the Royal & Derngate, Northampton, following the unfortunate news of their temporary closure due to the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete in their foyers.
Fiery Angel Ltd. and Royo Ltd, as co-producers of the forthcoming UK tour of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None in partnership with Royal & Derngate, Northampton said “We were very sorry to learn that the tour will be prevented from opening at the Royal & Derngate Theatre this week, as planned, due to the recent discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in the theatre foyer. We would like to express our support and thanks to the staff and customers of Royal & Derngate at this difficult time.
We would also like to reassure our customers, our venue partners and the industry in general that ‘the show will go on’ and thanks to the sterling efforts of the staff at Royal & Derngate, The Gaiety Theatre, and our wonderful company of technicians and actors we will be able to complete the technical and dress rehearsals with time to spare prior to our new opening dates in Dublin”.
The tour has been very well received by theatregoers and has already sold out several performances prior to opening. For more information and to book tickets please visit the production’s web site at https://andthentherewerenoneplay.com/
The full cast for the production are Bob Barrett (Holby City, Propeller West End and UK Tour) as Doctor Armstrong, Joseph Beattie (Hex and Silent Witness) as Philip Lombard, Oliver Clayton (National Youth Theatre and The Play That Goes Wrong) as Anthony Marston, Jeffery Kissoon (National Theatre and Complicite, Allelujah!) as General Mackenzie, Andrew Lancel (National tours, West End and Coronation Street) as William Blore, Nicola May-Taylor (Rutherford And Son) as Jane Pinchbeck, Louise McNulty as Understudy, Katy Stephens (RSC, Globe and London’s Burning) as Emily Brent, Lucy Tregear (The Country Wife) as Georgina Rogers, Sophie Walter (The Girl On The Train) as Vera Claythorne, Matt Weyland (Witness For The Prosecution) as Narracott/Understudy, and David Yelland (Poirot, Foyle’s War and The Crown) as Judge Wargrave.
This brand-new production has been reinvented for the 21st century, directed by the renowned Lucy Bailey (Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution – now in its 6th successful year and Love From A Stranger; Dial M for Murder; Baby Doll; Titus Andronicus and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel).
Ten strangers are lured to a solitary mansion off the coast of Devon. When a terrible storm cuts them off from the mainland, and with their hosts mysteriously absent, the true reason for their presence on the island becomes horribly clear, as secrets from their past come back to haunt each and every one of them.
And Then There Were None is not only Agatha Christie’s most read work, but also the best-selling crime novel of all time. Selling over a 100 million copies worldwide since its first publication in 1939.
In recent years there have been several high profile fresh and modern takes on Agatha Christie’s best loved titles in film, television, and on stage across the UK; all proving the enduring popularity and modern relevance of her work with global audiences.
Following her hugely successful production of Witness for the Prosecution, director Lucy Bailey returns with UK Theatre Award-winning set and costume designer Mike Britton, lighting designer Chris Davey, sound designer and composer Elizabeth Purnell and movement direction by Ayse Tashkiran to direct this bold and exciting reinvention of Christie’s greatest murder mystery. Casting is by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG, fight direction is by Renny Krupinski and the assistant director will be Victoria Gartner.
General Management for the tour is by Rich Jones with Production Management by Setting Line Production Management. The Stage Management Team will be Sian Wiggins, William Buckenham, Sara-Jayne Smith and Lewis Mote with Wardrobe headed by Natasha Hancock.
Gaiety Theatre, Dublin
Click Here
17 – 23 September 2023
353 1 646 8600
Kings Theatre, Glasgow
atgtickets.com/Glasgow
26 – 30 September 2023
0333 009 6690
Everyman, Cheltenham
everymantheatre.org.uk
3 – 7 October 2023
01242 572 573
Marlowe, Canterbury
marlowetheatre.com
10 – 14 October 2023
01227 787787
Theatre Royal, Newcastle
theatreroyal.co.uk
17 – 12 October 2023
0191 232 7010
Malvern Festival Theatre
malvern-theatres.co.uk
24 – 28 October 2023
01684 892277
Richmond Theatre
atgtickets.com/Richmond
31 – 4 November 2023
0844 871 7615
Sheffield Lyceum Theatre
sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
7 – 11 November 2023
0114 249 6000
Cambridge Arts Theatre
cambridgeartstheatre.com
13 –18 November 2023
01223 503333
York Opera House
atgtickets.com/York
21 – 25 November 2023
0333 009 6690
Theatre Royal, Brighton
atgtickets.com/theatreroyal
9 – 13 January 2024
0333 009 6690
Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford
yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
16 – 20 January 2024
01483 44 00 00
Theatre Royal, Nottingham
trch.co.uk
23 – 27 January 2024
0115 989 5555
Theatre Royal, Norwich
norwichtheatre.org
30 – 3 February 2024
01603 630 000
Milton Keynes Theatre
atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes
6 – 10 February 2024
0333 009 6690
Theatre Royal Bath
theatreroyal.org.uk
20 – 24 February 2024
01225 448844
Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe
wycombeswan.co.uk
27 – 2 March 2024
0343 310 0060
The Alexandra, Birmingham
atgtickets.com/Birmingham
5 – 9 March 2024
0844 871 7615
Theatre Royal, Plymouth
theatreroyal.com
12 – 16 March 2024
01752 267 222
New Theatre, Cardiff
newtheatrecardiff.co.uk
19 – 23 March 2024
0343 310 0041
Hall For Cornwall, Truro
hallforcornwall.co.uk
26 – 30 March
01872 262466
Churchill Theatre, Bromley
churchilltheatre.co.uk
2 – 6 April 2024
0343 310 0020
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
mayflower.org.uk
8 – 13 April 2024
023 8071 1811
Videos
|SIMON & GARFUNKEL: THROUGH THE YEARS
The Everyman, Cork (9/30-9/30)
|SWEET CAROLINE: THE NEIL DIAMOND STORY presented by The Everyman Sunday Songbook
The Everyman, Cork (10/08-10/08)
|Beauty Care Show
CABARET THEATER SHOWS (5/08-5/09)
|HOUSE OF CIRCUS
The Everyman, Cork (9/16-9/16)
| For The Love of Mary
The Linenhall Arts Centre (9/28-9/28)
|Ophelia. Maybe
The Linenhall Arts Centre (10/03-10/03)
|OCD Me
The Linenhall Arts Centre (10/05-10/05)
|Tom Crean - Antarctic Explorer
The Linenhall Arts Centre (9/08-9/08)PHOTOS
|PIAF TO POP – CHRISTINE BOVILL
The Everyman, Cork (10/19-10/19)
|GEARÓID FARRELLY: GLAMOUR HAMMER
The Everyman, Cork (10/20-10/20)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You