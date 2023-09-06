Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Will Open in Dublin

Performances begin on Tuesday 19 September 2023.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

The national tour of And Then There Were None, based on the best-selling crime novel of all time, will now open at The Gaiety Theatre in Dublin on Tuesday 19 September 2023 for a sold-out week of performances, and will subsequently visit twenty-two additional UK venues with a final performance at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre on 13 April 2024.

It will not run as planned at the Royal & Derngate, Northampton, following the unfortunate news of their temporary closure due to the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete in their foyers.

Fiery Angel Ltd. and Royo Ltd, as co-producers of the forthcoming UK tour of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None in partnership with Royal & Derngate, Northampton said “We were very sorry to learn that the tour will be prevented from opening at the Royal & Derngate Theatre this week, as planned, due to the recent discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in the theatre foyer. We would like to express our support and thanks to the staff and customers of Royal & Derngate at this difficult time.

We would also like to reassure our customers, our venue partners and the industry in general that ‘the show will go on’ and thanks to the sterling efforts of the staff at Royal & Derngate, The Gaiety Theatre, and our wonderful company of technicians and actors we will be able to complete the technical and dress rehearsals with time to spare prior to our new opening dates in Dublin”.

The tour has been very well received by theatregoers and has already sold out several performances prior to opening. For more information and to book tickets please visit the production’s web site at https://andthentherewerenoneplay.com/

The full cast for the production are Bob Barrett (Holby City, Propeller West End and UK Tour) as Doctor Armstrong, Joseph Beattie (Hex and Silent Witness) as Philip Lombard, Oliver Clayton (National Youth Theatre and The Play That Goes Wrong) as Anthony Marston, Jeffery Kissoon (National Theatre and Complicite, Allelujah!) as General Mackenzie, Andrew Lancel (National tours, West End and Coronation Street) as William Blore, Nicola May-Taylor (Rutherford And Son) as Jane Pinchbeck, Louise McNulty as Understudy, Katy Stephens (RSC, Globe and London’s Burning) as Emily Brent, Lucy Tregear (The Country Wife) as Georgina Rogers, Sophie Walter (The Girl On The Train) as Vera Claythorne, Matt Weyland (Witness For The Prosecution) as Narracott/Understudy, and David Yelland (Poirot, Foyle’s War and The Crown) as Judge Wargrave.

This brand-new production has been reinvented for the 21st century, directed by the renowned Lucy Bailey (Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution – now in its 6th successful year and Love From A Stranger; Dial M for Murder; Baby Doll; Titus Andronicus and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel).

Ten strangers are lured to a solitary mansion off the coast of Devon. When a terrible storm cuts them off from the mainland, and with their hosts mysteriously absent, the true reason for their presence on the island becomes horribly clear, as secrets from their past come back to haunt each and every one of them.

And Then There Were None is not only Agatha Christie’s most read work, but also the best-selling crime novel of all time. Selling over a 100 million copies worldwide since its first publication in 1939.

In recent years there have been several high profile fresh and modern takes on Agatha Christie’s best loved titles in film, television, and on stage across the UK; all proving the enduring popularity and modern relevance of her work with global audiences.

Following her hugely successful production of Witness for the Prosecution, director Lucy Bailey returns with UK Theatre Award-winning set and costume designer Mike Britton, lighting designer Chris Davey, sound designer and composer Elizabeth Purnell and movement direction by Ayse Tashkiran to direct this bold and exciting reinvention of Christie’s greatest murder mystery. Casting is by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG, fight direction is by Renny Krupinski and the assistant director will be Victoria Gartner.

General Management for the tour is by Rich Jones with Production Management by Setting Line Production Management. The Stage Management Team will be Sian Wiggins, William Buckenham, Sara-Jayne Smith and Lewis Mote with Wardrobe headed by Natasha Hancock.

Tour Dates

Gaiety Theatre, Dublin                                               
Click Here
17 – 23 September 2023                                             
353 1 646 8600

Kings Theatre, Glasgow                                              
atgtickets.com/Glasgow
26 – 30 September 2023                                           
0333 009 6690

Everyman, Cheltenham                                              
everymantheatre.org.uk
3 – 7 October 2023                                                    
01242 572 573

Marlowe, Canterbury                                                 
marlowetheatre.com
10 – 14 October 2023                                                
01227 787787

Theatre Royal, Newcastle                                          
theatreroyal.co.uk
17 – 12 October 2023                                                
0191 232 7010

Malvern Festival Theatre                                           
malvern-theatres.co.uk
24 – 28 October 2023                                                            
01684 892277

Richmond Theatre                                                      
atgtickets.com/Richmond
31 – 4 November 2023                                               
0844 871 7615

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre                                             
sheffieldtheatres.co.uk         
7 – 11 November 2023                                              
0114 249 6000

Cambridge Arts Theatre                                               
cambridgeartstheatre.com                
13 –18 November 2023                                             
01223 503333

York Opera House                                                       
atgtickets.com/York
21 – 25 November 2023                                            
0333 009 6690 

Theatre Royal, Brighton                                             
atgtickets.com/theatreroyal
9 – 13 January 2024                                                   
0333 009 6690

Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford                                            
yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
16 – 20 January 2024                                                 
01483 44 00 00

Theatre Royal, Nottingham                                        
trch.co.uk
23 – 27 January 2024                                                 
0115 989 5555

Theatre Royal, Norwich                                             
norwichtheatre.org
30 – 3 February 2024                                                 
01603 630 000

Milton Keynes Theatre                                               
atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes
6 – 10 February 2024                                                 
0333 009 6690

Theatre Royal Bath                                                     
theatreroyal.org.uk
20 – 24 February 2024                                               
01225 448844

Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe                                
wycombeswan.co.uk
27 – 2 March 2024                                                      
0343 310 0060

The Alexandra, Birmingham                                      
atgtickets.com/Birmingham
5 – 9 March 2024                                                       
0844 871 7615

Theatre Royal, Plymouth                                           
theatreroyal.com
12 – 16 March 2024                                                   
01752 267 222

New Theatre, Cardiff                                                    
newtheatrecardiff.co.uk
19 – 23 March 2024                                                   
0343 310 0041

Hall For Cornwall, Truro                                             
hallforcornwall.co.uk
26 – 30 March                                                            
01872 262466

Churchill Theatre, Bromley                                          
churchilltheatre.co.uk
2 – 6 April 2024                                                          
0343 310  0020

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton                              
mayflower.org.uk
8 – 13 April 2024                                                         
023 8071 1811




