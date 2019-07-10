The Young Curators Festival Presents MY DAD'S BLIND By Anna Sheils-McNamee

My Dad's Blind by Anna Sheils-McNamee is returning to the stage at the end of July. The WINNER of Best Production at the Dublin Fringe Festival Awards 2018 is coming to the Abbey Theatre on the Peacock Stage as part of The Young Curators Festival, ahead of a national tour.

My Dad's Blind is presented in association with Pan Pan Theatre Company, and is supported by Arts Council of Ireland, Fighting Blindness and NCBI.

Centering on a dysfunctional relationship between a blind father and his sighted daughter, My Dad's Blind uses audio recordings, irreverent comedy and real life memories to explore a father daughter relationship and all the awkward, embarrassing and ridiculous ways they struggle to navigate a sighted world with a guide dog that's just had a stroke.

Anna Sheils-McNamee says "Growing up people told me my Dad was "amazing", which didn't make any sense to me. He's pretty boring - he works a 9-5 and watches Coronation Street in the evenings. I soon realised they were only saying this because he was blind. I wrote this play in response to that. However, this show ain't no Ted Talk! Imagine Lauren from The Catherine Tate show ("...am I bothered...") was a Kardashian and grew up with an epileptic guide dog - then you'll be closer to the tone of this show."

My Dad's Blind stars Steve Blount (Game of Thrones - HBO/Can't Cope, Won't Cope - RTÉ/Minding Frankie - Breda Cashe Productions) and Anna Sheils-McNamee (Vikings - HISTORY/The Importance of Nothing - Pan Pan Theatre Comapny) and is directed by Gemma Aked-Priestley.

Tickets for My Dad's Blind at the Abbey Theatre are priced at €12/€15 and are available for purchase at https://www.abbeytheatre.ie/whats-on/my-dads-blind/

Tickets for the nationwide tour can be purchased from local venues.

3rd - 7th September - Civic Theatre, Tallaght, Dublin 24*

11th September - Town Hall Theatre, Galway *

12th September - VISUAL, Carlow

18th September - Ballina Arts Centre, Co Mayo*

19th September - Wexford Arts Centre*

20th September - Ramor, Virginia, Co Cavan*

24th September - glór, Ennis, Co Clare*

26th September - Watergate, Kilkenny*

28th September - An Grainan, Letterkenny, Co Donegal*

*Audio Description Available. Audio Description on the national tour is sponsored by Fighting Blindness. Fighting Blindness fund world-leading research into treatments and cures for blindness, while caring for people and families through counselling and peer to peer support services.





Related Articles Shows View More Ireland Stories

More Hot Stories For You