The World Premiere Of HOW IT IS (PART 2) Announced At The Coronet Theatre

The greatly anticipated World Premiere of the Gare St Lazare production of How It Is (Part 2) by Samuel Beckett, a co-production with The Coronet Theatre in London, in association with The Everyman will open at The Everyman in Cork on Thursday next, September, 5th. The production of How It Is (Part 1) was acknowledged as a highlight of the year by many last year and How It Is (Part 2) promises to deliver on all fronts.

In the four and a half years that have led from the 2015 development of How It Is (Part 1), Gare St Lazare, "the unparalleled Becket champions" according to The New York Times, have continued to work with a strong committed team, including sound designer and composer, Mel Mercier, and actor, Stephen Dillane.

Directed and designed by co-founder and artistic director of Gare St Lazare, Judy Hegarty Lovett, the text will be performed by Conor Lovett and Stephen Dillane. The music will be performed by Mel Mercier, the Irish Gamelan Orchestra, Mark Padmore, Nick Roth and Claudia Schwab, with lighting designed by Mick Hurley. Gare St Lazare offers a new way to access Beckett while placing the beautiful Everyman Theatre centre stage.

How It Is (Part 2) by Samuel Beckett will premiere at the Everyman Theatre, Cork on Thursday, September 5th at 7.30pm and continue until Saturday, September 7th with previews on Tuesday, September 3rd and Wednesday, September 4th. There is limited capacity and booking in on everymancork.com of 021 4501 673





