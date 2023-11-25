The Everyman and CADA's Christmas Panto Opens Next Weekend

This year's Everyman Panto is the magical Beauty and the Beast with a Cork twist. The beautiful Belle, played by Marion Goggin, dreams of so much more than her simple life. When she embarks on a journey to find her mother Peggy Twomey (Fionula Linehan), she discovers a castle, think Blarney or Blackrock, frozen in time under the spell of an enchanted rose and ruled over by a terrible Beast, played by Pádraic Di Fusco, who was once a handsome prince. Will true love break the curse and save the day?

This year's cast features familiar faces and a returning expat from down under. Marion is currently studying at Laine Theatre Arts, London will play the brainy and beautiful Belle in what will be her 14th Panto appearance at The Everyman. The award-winning actor and Panto stalwart, Fionula Linehan will play the larger-than-life, tea-obsessed, Peggy Twomey. Andrew Lane, currently completing his Masters at MTU Cork School of Music proved a big hit with last year's Panto audiences as Buttons. He returns this year as Gaston's silly sidekick Johnny La Fool that's “Le Fou” as he's at pains to correct people. West End Veteran, Michael Sands will play the narcissistic Gaston aka Gasbag sporting a questionable wig and referring to himself in the 3rd person. Cormac Costello who has recently returned from Australia after 13 years will play talking clock, Shandon. No stranger to Pantos (The Gaiety Theatre, Cork Opera House, Firkin Crane) this is Cormac's first at The Everyman though audiences will recognise him from hugely successful runs of Bouncers in years gone by. West End star and founder of the prestigious stage school, The Performers Academy in Cork, Irene Warren will play the infectiously bubbly Barbie. A firm favourite of The Everyman Panto, Youghal-native Graham McDermott returns from the UK again this year to play the not-so-bright talking candlestick, Sparky Looney. The at first terrifying, yet on closer inspection perhaps just grumpy, Beast will be played by the talented actor and singer-songwriter, Pádraic Di Fusco who returns after a successful Panto debut last year. An Ensemble led by Choreographer and Dance Captain, Phil O'Callaghan will also feature Chloe Riordan, Leah Hilton, and Jamie O'Leary.

Beauty and the Beast runs from Saturday 2nd of December to Sunday 14th of January with tickets available at the link below. The run will include an audio-described performance with touch tour on Friday 5th of January, an ISL-interpreted performance on Saturday 6th of January and a relaxed performance on Sunday 14th of January. To book your tickets for accessible performances, email access@everymancork.com, or call 021 450 1780.

Box office opening times:

Monday to Saturday: 12pm – 7.30pm (5pm non-performance days).

Sunday & Bank Holidays: 4pm – 7.30pm (Performance days only).

The Everyman, Cork is core funded by the Arts Council of Ireland and Cork City Council.

The Everyman is a registered charity (No. 20150952). It is one of Ireland's leading presenting and producing theatres. It hosts touring productions from both national and international companies and artists.

The 650-seat theatre is a jewel of late Victorian architecture and a listed building which marked 125 years as Cork's Cultural Home in 2022.

The historic venue has had many names down through the years. In 2012 it re-branded as, The Everyman.

Visit the link below for full programme details. Tickets for shows are available now from the website, or from the box office, telephone 021 4501 673.