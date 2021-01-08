The Everyman Presents HOW IT IS by Samuel Beckett - A Digital Preview

How It Is - A Digital Preview reflects on Gare St Lazare's staging of Beckett's 1961 groundbreaking novel How It Is over 3 productions. The presentation will include filmed extracts by Grant Gee from How It Is (Part 1) and (Part 2), including music by Mel Mercier and The Irish Gamelan Orchestra and singer Mark Padmore, guest musicians Nick Roth and Claudia Schwab. It will also feature a live extract of How It Is (Part 3) performed by Conor Lovett and Stephen Dillane. Directed by Judy Hegarty Lovett.

In 2015 Gare St Lazare Ireland became artists in residence at The Everyman and began a 6-year project to stage Samuel Beckett's 1961 novel How It Is over 3 productions. Parts 1 and 2 have been performed at The Everyman and this Digital Preview includes a section of Part 3 performed live by Conor Lovett and Stephen Dillane in the company tradition of presenting work-in-progress for audiences as part of the making process. Judy Hegarty Lovett and Mel Mercier will be present also and the core collaborators will discuss the work live and answer questions from the audience.

Samuel Beckett's novel How It Is continues to delight readers, written entirely without punctuation it challenges language and is one of Beckett's most enigmatic works.

Gare St Lazare's commitment to staging Beckett's prose works has opened up the writer's work to audiences in Ireland and around the world demonstrating that his astounding body of work goes far beyond his reputation as the playwright who brought us Waiting For Godot.

Gare St Lazare's 2021 online presentations are supported by an Arts Council Capacity Building Grant, The Everyman Theatre and The Coronet Theatre in London. The company have been granted Arts Council funding to mount all 3 parts in a single project later in 2021.

The digital preview of How It Is by Samuel Beckett, presented by Gare St Lazare Ireland in association with The Everyman, supported also by The Coronet Theatre, who are co-producing the 2021 production of How It Is (Parts 1,2 & 3). | 9th & 10th January 2021 | online | Tickets €15 https://everymancork.com/events/how-it-is-part-3-by-samuel-beckett/