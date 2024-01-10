The Everyman Launches New Concert Series

Music fans are in for a treat as The Everyman presents a new concert series led by John O’Brien that celebrates the best of Cork and beyond. The recently formed Ora Quartet, featuring Siún Milne and Molly O’Shea (violins), Ali Comerford (viola) and Yseult Cooper Stockdale (cello) will provide the musical backdrop.

Sunday 4th of February will see the series kick off with Music of… Sadness and Comfort. The evening’s guest is star mezzo-soprano Niamh O’Sullivan who'll return to The Everyman stage following the Irish National Opera’s tour of Werther in 2023. Joining John O’Brien, the Ora Quartet and flute and fiddle player Johnny McCarthy, O’Sullivan will shake things up with influences from her operatic background and more.

Music of… Love and Heartache is next on Sunday 10th of March. West End musical sensation Molly Lynch will appear alongside the extraordinary harpist Anne-Marie Papin Labazordiere to continue the exciting sonic journey.

The soulful Karen Underwood, backed by virtuosic drummer Davie Ryan, will present more intriguing musical combinations in the series’ grand finale, Music of… Faith and Doubt on Sunday 28th of April.

John O’Brien, who leads the series and will guide audiences through each evening, says “with our incredible Ora String Quartet as the heart of the series, and with world class guest artists, we will play music, from across different eras and genres, that explores big emotions, and our common humanity. I'm so excited to share this with our audience!”

For true music aficionados, ticket bundle options are available to ensure you don’t miss a note of this extraordinary musical adventure.

Tickets on sale now from www.everymancork.com. Phone 021 4501 673

Tickets €30 | BUNDLE FOR 2 SHOWS €50 | FOR 3 SHOWS €66.

Bookings fees apply for phone and online orders.