The Everyman Launches New Concert Series

Learn more about the lineup here!

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Juilliard Student Kevin Jansson To Give Piano Recital MTU Cork School Of Music Union Quay, Photo 1 Juilliard Student Kevin Jansson To Give Piano Recital MTU Cork School Of Music Union Quay, January 5
BARBIE AND THE BEAST Comes to the Everyman in January Photo 2 BARBIE AND THE BEAST Comes to the Everyman in January
Dance Cork Firkin Crane Reveals Spring/Summer 2024 Season Photo 3 Dance Cork Firkin Crane Reveals Spring/Summer 2024 Season
Student Blog: Shaped by the Arts Photo 4 Student Blog: Shaped by the Arts

The Everyman Launches New Concert Series

Music fans are in for a treat as The Everyman presents a new concert series led by John O’Brien that celebrates the best of Cork and beyond. The recently formed Ora Quartet, featuring Siún Milne and Molly O’Shea (violins), Ali Comerford (viola) and Yseult Cooper Stockdale (cello) will provide the musical backdrop.

Sunday 4th of February will see the series kick off with Music of… Sadness and Comfort. The evening’s guest is star mezzo-soprano Niamh O’Sullivan who'll return to The Everyman stage following the Irish National Opera’s tour of Werther in 2023. Joining John O’Brien, the Ora Quartet and flute and fiddle player Johnny McCarthy, O’Sullivan will shake things up with influences from her operatic background and more.

Music of… Love and Heartache is next on Sunday 10th of March. West End musical sensation Molly Lynch will appear alongside the extraordinary harpist Anne-Marie Papin Labazordiere to continue the exciting sonic journey.

The soulful Karen Underwood, backed by virtuosic drummer Davie Ryan, will present more intriguing musical combinations in the series’ grand finale, Music of… Faith and Doubt on Sunday 28th of April.

John O’Brien, who leads the series and will guide audiences through each evening, says “with our incredible Ora String Quartet as the heart of the series, and with world class guest artists, we will play music, from across different eras and genres, that explores big emotions, and our common humanity. I'm so excited to share this with our audience!”

For true music aficionados, ticket bundle options are available to ensure you don’t miss a note of this extraordinary musical adventure.

Tickets on sale now from www.everymancork.com. Phone 021 4501 673

Tickets €30 | BUNDLE FOR 2 SHOWS €50 | FOR 3 SHOWS €66.

Bookings fees apply for phone and online orders.




RELATED STORIES - Ireland

1
Dance Cork Firkin Crane Reveals Spring/Summer 2024 Season Photo
Dance Cork Firkin Crane Reveals Spring/Summer 2024 Season

Dance Cork Firkin Crane’s Spring/Summer 2024 season launches in January, featuring an expansive programme of public performances, festivals, residencies, classes, workshops, and a special masterclass. Running from January – June 2024, the programme hosts artists from all over Ireland, as well as from Palestine, Belgium, Norway, and France.

2
Juilliard Student Kevin Jansson To Give Piano Recital MTU Cork School Of Music Union Quay, Photo
Juilliard Student Kevin Jansson To Give Piano Recital MTU Cork School Of Music Union Quay, January 5

Juilliard student Kevin Jansson to present a piano recital MTU Cork School of Music Union Quay, 7.30pm Friday January 5th 2024.

3
BARBIE AND THE BEAST Comes to the Everyman in January Photo
BARBIE AND THE BEAST Comes to the Everyman in January

CADA Performing Arts presents Barbie and the Beast at the Everyman in Cork in January. The performance is on Wednesday 10 January at 7pm.

4
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Ireland Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Ireland Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Dance Cork Firkin Crane Reveals Spring/Summer 2024 Season Dance Cork Firkin Crane Reveals Spring/Summer 2024 Season
Juilliard Student Kevin Jansson To Give Piano Recital MTU Cork School Of Music Union Quay, January 5Juilliard Student Kevin Jansson To Give Piano Recital MTU Cork School Of Music Union Quay, January 5
BARBIE AND THE BEAST Comes to the Everyman in JanuaryBARBIE AND THE BEAST Comes to the Everyman in January
The 'Lord Mayor's Tea Dance' is Coming to City Hall in Cork in JanuaryThe 'Lord Mayor's Tea Dance' is Coming to City Hall in Cork in January

Videos

First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
View all Videos

Ireland SHOWS
THE SHADOW OF A GUNMAN by Seán O'Casey in Ireland THE SHADOW OF A GUNMAN by Seán O'Casey
The Everyman, Cork (2/13-2/14)
VITTORIO ANGELONE: WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? I AM! in Ireland VITTORIO ANGELONE: WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? I AM!
The Everyman, Cork (3/28-3/28)
CORNELIUS PATRICK O’SULLIVAN: A BIRD IN THE HAND in Ireland CORNELIUS PATRICK O’SULLIVAN: A BIRD IN THE HAND
The Everyman, Cork (1/27-1/27)
AL PORTER NOW in Ireland AL PORTER NOW
The Everyman, Cork (2/03-2/03)
MUSIC OF... FAITH AND DOUBT WITH JOHN O'BRIEN in Ireland MUSIC OF... FAITH AND DOUBT WITH JOHN O'BRIEN
The Everyman, Cork (4/28-4/28)
MUSIC OF... LOVE AND HEARTACHE WITH JOHN O'BRIEN in Ireland MUSIC OF... LOVE AND HEARTACHE WITH JOHN O'BRIEN
The Everyman, Cork (3/10-3/10)
ROCK ICONS SHOW in Ireland ROCK ICONS SHOW
The Everyman, Cork (4/06-4/06)
‘Nettle Horse’ by Little John Nee in Ireland ‘Nettle Horse’ by Little John Nee
The Linenhall Arts Centre (2/07-2/07)
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST The Everyman Panto in Ireland BEAUTY AND THE BEAST The Everyman Panto
The Everyman, Cork (12/02-1/14)
BELLOW in Ireland BELLOW
The Everyman, Cork (3/12-3/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You