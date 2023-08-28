The Everyman Launches Autumn Season of Entertainment

The Everyman has launched its new season with a programme that promises something for everyone.

Beloved amongst audiences of all ages, Cork's favourite traditional family Panto returns with Beauty and the Beast, directed by Catherine Mahon-Buckley. The co-production with CADA, which will run from Saturday 2nd of December to Sunday 14th January will include three accessible performances, including The Everyman's first ever relaxed Panto performance.

In an undoubted season highlight, The Everyman will co-produce The Women, We Will Rise with singer-songwriter Karan Casey, in association with Cork Folk Festival. This new theatrical song cycle from the feminist folk musician will place women centre stage with songs and stories about women from Ireland's past, whilst singing into being a vision for the women of the future.

In a busy period for festivals, The Everyman will present two circus productions alongside Circus Factory as part of Pitch'd Circus and Street Arts Festival. The Pitch'd Festival Gala promises fun for all the family whilst House of Circus blends contemporary circus with the art of drag performance. The venue will once again host the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival in October with international and homegrown acts including Kurt Elling, Matthew Halsall, Fred Wesley and the New JBs and a Soft Boy Records showcase including Yenkee, Kean Kavanagh, Five to Two plus a “very special guest” yet to be announced. November will see the theatre transform into a cinema for the Cork International Film Festival, details of which are soon to be announced.

For contemporary dance enthusiasts, Teaċ Daṁsa (the makers of Swan Lake / Loch Na hEala and MÁM) and the Gate Theatre will present How to be a Dancer in Seventy-two Thousand Easy Lessons as part of Sounds from a Safe Harbour. The production is written and choreographed by Michael Keegan-Dolan who performs onstage for the first time in over twenty years. In early 2024, Junk Ensemble will present Dances Like a Bomb, featuring acclaimed actor Mikel Murfi and leading dance artist Finola Cronin.

Those seeking compelling drama need look no further than the acclaimed Tom Crean – Antarctic Explorer, which returns with the tale of “one of Ireland's unsung heroes”, portrayed in a solo performance by Aidan Dooley. Following its world premiere success at Dublin Theatre Festival last year, Lost Lear by Dan Colley – a darkly comic remix of Shakespeare's King Lear – will be presented by Riverbank Arts Centre and Mermaid Arts Centre.

For opera fans, Irish National Opera will bring Vivaldi's L'Olimpiade, while Opera Collective Ireland will present the Irish premiere of contemporary comic opera Flight by Jonathan Dove.

Live music offerings include Lisa O'Neill who will play her biggest Cork show to date, while veteran singer-songwriter Ralph McTell will stop off as part of his Irish tour. Firm favourites John Spillane and Eddi Reader will return to the venue following sold-out shows in previous seasons and The Everyman Sunday Songbook team will take to the stage with a celebration of Neil Diamond in October, and a festive offering tipped as the Ultimate Christmas Show in December.

Comedians Chris Kent and Gearóid Farrelly will reprise their performances having sold-out the venue earlier this year. Neil Delamere will also return in March with his new show Neil By Mouth, and Al Porter will perform his comeback show, Now.

Podcaster Louise McSharry will bring her In Conversation with Louise McSharry show to The Everyman in the new year. Promising her warm, frank and open interview style, she'll invite a special guest to chat about their career, beliefs and opinions and anything else that might pop up.

Artistic Director, Sophie Motley said of the forthcoming season, “I'm so excited to share the autumn season with audiences. As the nights draw in, we've something for everyone in the city, from the best of Cork comedy to internationally acclaimed theatre, and amazing opportunities for young people to get involved.”

Executive Director and CEO of The Everyman, Sean Kelly, said “I'm thrilled that we're launching a new season that promises top-quality live entertainment for all ages. The autumn launch is always an exciting one, what with festival season and of course, Panto! All of us at The Everyman are very much looking forward to offering you a memorable experience at our theatre.”