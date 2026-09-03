THE CURE FOR CANCER by Gabriel Graves to Have World Premiere in Dublin

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Award-winning playwright and director Gabriel Graves will bring his darkly comic new play to Dublin this October, following a growing body of work across Argentina, Ireland, Italy, Ecuador and Mexico. The Cure for Cancer, written & directed by Gabriel Graves, will run 28 - 31 October 2026 at Project Arts Centre, Dublin.

A scientist lives her life according to algorithms. Then an algorithm sends her in search of two things: love and the cure for cancer.

What begins as a scientific investigation takes her into increasingly strange territory: a mysterious connection, an unexpected romance, a miraculous guinea pig, and a series of coincidences that may or may not be coincidences at all. As the logic of the algorithm begins to reshape her understanding of the world, she is forced to question whether the patterns she sees are chance, meaning, or something else entirely.

The Cure for Cancer is the new darkly comic play from award-winning Argentine playwright and director Gabriel Graves, receiving its world premiere at Project Arts Centre from 28th to 31st October.

The text for The Cure for Cancer won the Argentores National From Text to Stage Award for Best Play, as well as the Arte Vivo awards, before Graves developed the work through an Arts Council Agility Award in Dublin.

The production marks a significant step in Graves' growing body of work in Ireland, bringing together a cast of Kate Finegan, James Ireland, Fiona McGeown and Ankur Vikal for a play that combines scientific inquiry with questions of love, ambition, desire and the human need to find meaning.

Speaking about The Cure for Cancer, Gabriel Graves said, “I began writing this play when the pandemic was still a reality and we were retreating further and further into our homes, surrendering our cognitive sovereignty to algorithms. The play is built through associations that initially seem arbitrary but gradually reveal a strict underlying logic: a surprising world where the ridiculous and the serious coexist, and where it becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish between something that has profound meaning and a pattern that has simply been curated for us. At the centre of it is the possibility that human contact might offer an alternative to an omnivorous technology. That is something theatre can still offer: the possibility of being in a room with other people and remembering what real connection feels like.”

Speaking about the new production, Sophie Motley, Artistic Director of Project Arts Centre, said, "At Project Arts Centre, we are dedicated to championing emerging creative voices who are actively challenging the form and content of contemporary theatre practice. We have supported Gabriel's practice throughout the development of this work, we're delighted to be presenting the final production here in The Cube. Gabriel brings a fresh, internationally informed perspective to contemporary Irish theatre. The Cure for Cancer is a remarkably clever, timely piece of work, and we are thrilled to host the world premiere here in Dublin before it begins its international journey."

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