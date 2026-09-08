MYRA'S STORY to Play The Everyman in Cork
Fionna Hewitt-Twamley stars as a homeless Dubliner in Brian Foster's play, produced with Trafalgar Theatre Productions.
Myra's Story will come to The Everyman 13 - 14 October. Written by Brian Foster, the production will star Fíonna Hewitt-Twamley
Coming to Cork after its return to the West End and four smash-hit seasons at the Edinburgh Fringe, Myra's Story is be staged at The Everyman, Cork this October 13 - 14, with tickets now on sale.
Myra (played by acclaimed actor Fionna Hewitt-Twamley) has fallen on hard times and is now homeless living on the streets of Dublin. Through her “vivid, virtuoso performance” (WhatsOnStage), Hewitt-Twamley plays a variety of unforgettable larger-than-life Dublin characters, recounting the hilarious and heart-wrenching events that have led her to this point in her life.
Everyone faces highs and lows in life, and Myra's Story is a compelling, thought-provoking story that resonates with us all, through its humour and compassion.
Writer Brian Foster said: “Since its inception, the play has built up a phenomenal fan base across the nation, and I can't wait to bring it back to Ireland.''
Myra's Story is produced by Brian Foster and Trafalgar Theatre Productions.
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