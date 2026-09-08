MYRA'S STORY to Play The Everyman in Cork

NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Myra's Story will come to The Everyman 13 - 14 October. Written by Brian Foster, the production will star Fíonna Hewitt-Twamley

Coming to Cork after its return to the West End and four smash-hit seasons at the Edinburgh Fringe, Myra's Story is be staged at The Everyman, Cork this October 13 - 14, with tickets now on sale.

Myra (played by acclaimed actor Fionna Hewitt-Twamley) has fallen on hard times and is now homeless living on the streets of Dublin. Through her “vivid, virtuoso performance” (WhatsOnStage), Hewitt-Twamley plays a variety of unforgettable larger-than-life Dublin characters, recounting the hilarious and heart-wrenching events that have led her to this point in her life.

Everyone faces highs and lows in life, and Myra's Story is a compelling, thought-provoking story that resonates with us all, through its humour and compassion.

Writer Brian Foster said: “Since its inception, the play has built up a phenomenal fan base across the nation, and I can't wait to bring it back to Ireland.''

Myra's Story is produced by Brian Foster and Trafalgar Theatre Productions.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a Ireland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming