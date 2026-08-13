Edinburgh 2026: Review: DAMN ME (TO HELL) at Just The Tonic

NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

What actually happens when history's most notorious tyrant lands in the underworld? In Edinburgh Fringe: Damn Me (to hell), creator and performer Iftach J Ophir presents a camp, heart-on-his-sleeve, gay incarnation of Hitler, now going by "Eddie", working through an absurd post-bunker afterlife complete with a striking pink suit, a boyfriend named Stephan, and a cabaret microphone.

What could easily end up as just a cheap trick to shock people is grounded by Iftach's razor-sharp comedic timing and magnetic stage presence. Woven with a bit of audience participation, the show is packed with pop culture references alongside clever musical theatre nods, ranging from sly riffs on The Sound of Music and Fiddler on the Roof which basically creates an extended, spiritual expansion of Mel Brooks' Springtime for Hitler. These musical numbers keep the room's energy high and push the satire forward without taking over the main narrative.

The production’s true gut-punch arrives towards the end, when Eddie explores modern Western culture, throwing a wild party that quickly devolves into an arena of modern cancel culture and digital mob mentality. By asking how history’s ultimate monster would react to today’s hyper-politicised public square, a mirror is turned directly back on the audience. Beneath all the dark humor, theatrical audacity, and unpredictable front-row splash-zone chaos lies a simple, vital core message: HATE LESS.

Edinburgh Fringe: Damn Me (to hell) is an uncomfortable, hilariously smart, and surprisingly poignant hour of modern Fringe satire. Go, laugh, and challenge your own boundaries, just make sure to grab an umbrella if you sit in the front row.

Damn Me (to hell) plays at Just the Tonic during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a Ireland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...