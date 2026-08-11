Edinburgh 2026: Review: DEMI ADEJUYIGBE SELLS OUT at Pleasance Dome
The Good Place writer brings sharp comedic timing, catchy tunes, and shameless ambition to the Pleasance Dome.
There is a refined, almost musical science to high-concept Americanized alt-comedy, and Demi Adejuyigbe has mastered its rhythmic dynamics. Returning to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with Demi Adejuyigbe Sells Out, the writer and performer transforms the Pleasance Dome into a slick, high-energy showroom of musical bits, hyper-specific observational humor, and pristine comedic timing.
The central concept that Adejuyigbe is compromising his artistic integrity in a desperate bid for mainstream fame functions less like a unified narrative spine and more like a recurring vocal leitmotif. While the core "sell out" hook feels somewhat thin across the hour, resurfacing only in sporadic references rather than driving a deep thematic arc, the structural lightness hardly diminishes the fun. The original songs are impeccably constructed and instantly catchy; even when borrowing familiar stylistic tropes from contemporary comedy-music, their live delivery lands like a tightly rehearsed ensemble piece where no punchline is wasted.
Where Adejuyigbe truly excels is in his effortless technical control over the room. His stage presence is electric and engaging, seamlessly balancing rapid-fire cues, sharp interactive beats, and even a surprisingly cute, deftly executed magic trick. It is a masterclass in comic artifice: he isn’t actually selling out so much as proving how naturally his theatrical charisma can buy a crowd over.
For devoted followers of his work or anyone attuned to dry, fast-paced transatlantic satire, the performance offers continuous dividends. Demi Adejuyigbe Sells Out may lack a deeply satisfying thematic resolution, but as a showcase of irrepressible charm, sharp execution, and razor-sharp performance instinct, it remains a delightfully entertaining hour.
Venue: Pleasance Dome (Queen Dome)
Run: 5–30 August 2026
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