REMEMBERING JOE Show to Return for Irish Tour Marking Joe Dolan Anniversary

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Remembering Joe - The Joe Dolan Show with The Dolan family will return with a 2027 nationwide tour will mark the 20th anniversary of Joe Dolan's passing in 2007 — and his music remains as popular as ever.

Joe's brother, Ben Dolan, who shared the stage with his younger brother for 47 fun-filled years, will headline the celebration of Joe's remarkable singing career. “I still miss Joe every day, but his music and meeting the fans at our shows keeps me going, I don't feel 92”, he said.

Ben will be joined on stage by Joe's niece Sandra, nephews Adrian and Ray, singer Karen Carroll, and members of Joe's original backing band — a 9-piece line-up bringing his sound to life once again.

Billed as a nostalgic evening of hit after hit, the tour revives Joe's famous catchphrase: "There's No Show Like A Joe Show" — the words that once summed up the joy and energy of his live performances, and the feeling he left with audiences, long after the final note.

First hitting the Irish top ten in 1964 with a Del Shannon cover, 'The Answer to Everything', he continued his success in the charts with a string of hits including, 'I Love You More And More Everyday', 'My Own Peculiar Way', 'Aching Breaking Heart', 'Pretty Brown Eyes', 'Tar And Cement', 'The House with the Whitewashed Gable', 'Love Of The Common People', and 'The Westmeath Bachelor'.

Joe's big international break came in 1969 when his track 'Make Me An Island' peaked at number 3 in the UK charts and topped the charts in an incredible 14 countries. His success grew during the 1970s and included a five times gold record hit, 'Lady in Blue', which sold over one million copies. He went on to establish his own record label, Gable Records, and build a recording studio in his beloved Mullingar.

Joe made history in 1978 as the first Irish artist and one of the first Western acts to tour the USSR, playing 23 sold-out concerts in 23 nights. He also sold out 64 shows during a landmark residency at the Silverbird Casino in Las Vegas in 1980.

Joe Dolan is the only Irish singer to have had hits across five consecutive decades — the 1960s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s. In the 80's came 'More and More', 'It's You, It's You, It's You' and 'Goodbye Venice Goodbye'. Even into the 90's he remained highly relevant releasing albums where he covered contemporary indie and rock bands like Blur, Oasis and U2, while his best-loved song, 'You're Such A Good Looking Woman', featured in the Disney hit film Cruella,

Chiefly known in Ireland for his association with the showband and cabaret scene, with the advent of online recognition and YouTube, it only became known how Joe's music was so popular worldwide. He was celebrated for his innovative style and distinctive high tenor voice, earning him a devoted following both at home and internationally.

LIVE DATES

Saturday 16th January: Mount Errigal Hotel - Letterkenny

Friday 22nd January: Sligo Park Hotel - Sligo

Saturday 23rd January: Solstice Arts Centre - Navan

Saturday 6th February: The Landmark Hotel - Carrick-on-Shannon

Sunday 7th February: Cork Opera House - Cork

Friday 12th February: Talbot Hotel - Clonmel

Saturday 20th February: Hotel Kilkenny - Kilkenny

Saturday 27 February: UCH - Limerick

Friday 5th March: Keadeen Hotel - Newbridge

Saturday 6th March: National Opera House - Wexford

Friday 19th March: Glor - Ennis

Saturday 20th March: Tullamore Court Hotel - Tullamore

Friday 2nd April: Royal Theatre - Waterford

Friday 9th April: Mullingar Park Hotel - Mullingar

Saturday 10th April: Headfort Arms - Kells

Friday 16th April: TLT Theatre - Drogheda

Saturday 17th April: Hillgrove Hotel - Monagahan

Saturday 24th April: Helix - Dublin

Friday 30th April: Town Hall Theatre - Galway

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