POTTED POTTER Will Launch the First Ever Female Cast Version of the Show in Dublin

The female cast version of the show willÂ premiere on 5 July as part of the run.
After playing to sold out houses all over the world including Dublinâ€™s Gaiety Theatre, the Olivier Award nominatedÂ POTTED POTTERÂ The Unauthorised Harry Experience â€“ A Parody by Dan and JeffÂ has announced a highly anticipated return to Dublinâ€™s 3Olympia Theatre this month - with performances from 29 June - 9 July 2023 (evening and matinee). Tickets from â‚¬21.50 including booking fee are on sale now fromÂ ticketmaster.ie
Today, producersÂ have announcedÂ the first ever female cast version of the show will launch in DublinÂ withÂ Josephine Starte and Lottie BellÂ steppingÂ into the roles.Â The female cast version of the show willÂ premiere on 5 July as part of the run.Speaking about the launch, Daniel Clarkson, the co-creator of the show,Â said â€œWe're so excited to be bringing this version of â€˜Potted Potterâ€™ to Dublin, complete with new never-seen-before bits! Some of our favourite audiences have been in Ireland, so it only seemed right to launch the first ever female cast version of the show there! It has been such fun working with the new cast and putting this together. The crazy silliness of the original remains, but it's allowed us to bring in some new elements from the Potter world and put our own unique spin on it, which we have no doubt youâ€™ll love as much as us and you still get to play a live game of Quidditch! Everyoneâ€™s a winner!"
The show takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real life game of Quidditch) into seventy hilarious minutes. This fantastically funny show features all your favourite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic!
Created by double Olivier Award Best Entertainment nominees Daniel Clarkson andÂ Jefferson Turner, the show is a must-see for Potter addicts and a great introduction to the series for anyone whoâ€™s ever wondered what all the fuss is about. Even if you donâ€™t know the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff,Â POTTED POTTERÂ will make you roar with laughter. This brilliant family entertainment is perfect for ages six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed).
POTTED POTTERÂ Â has been seen by over one million muggles around the worldÂ Â since itâ€™s 2006 premiere. It has played 30 weeks off-Broadway across two sold-out seasons, as wellas five West End runs, and multiple North American and Australasian tours. It is currently on tour in the USA and Canada and in residency in Las Vegas, where it recently had its 1000thÂ performance and where it won Best New Show at the Best of Las Vegas Awards in 2019.
Clarkson and Turner first createdÂ POTTED POTTERÂ in 2005 for an appearance at a London bookshop, as a five-minute entertainment for fans awaiting the release of the sixth book in the series. The show grew from there into a full-length stage production, first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2006, and has since toured internationally for over a decade, securing an Olivier Award nomination as Best Entertainment and Family Show. All four Potted shows (Potted Panto, Potted Sherlock, Potted PiratesÂ andÂ Potted Potter) have earned widespread acclaim and a fan base that crosses generations.
