POTTED POTTER Will Launch the First Ever Female Cast Version of the Show in Dublin

After playing to sold out houses all over the world including Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre, the Olivier Award nominated POTTED POTTER The Unauthorised Harry Experience – A Parody by Dan and Jeff has announced a highly anticipated return to Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre this month - with performances from 29 June - 9 July 2023 (evening and matinee). Tickets from €21.50 including booking fee are on sale now from ticketmaster.ie

Today, producers have announced the first ever female cast version of the show will launch in Dublin with Josephine Starte and Lottie Bell stepping into the roles. The female cast version of the show will premiere on 5 July as part of the run.

Speaking about the launch, Daniel Clarkson, the co-creator of the show, said “We're so excited to be bringing this version of ‘Potted Potter’ to Dublin, complete with new never-seen-before bits! Some of our favourite audiences have been in Ireland, so it only seemed right to launch the first ever female cast version of the show there! It has been such fun working with the new cast and putting this together. The crazy silliness of the original remains, but it's allowed us to bring in some new elements from the Potter world and put our own unique spin on it, which we have no doubt you’ll love as much as us and you still get to play a live game of Quidditch! Everyone’s a winner!"