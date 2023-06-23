POTTED POTTER Will Launch the First Ever Female Cast Version of the Show in Dublin

After playing to sold out houses all over the world including Dublinâ€™s Gaiety Theatre, the Olivier Award nominatedÂ POTTED POTTERÂ The Unauthorised Harry Experience â€“ A Parody by Dan and JeffÂ has announced a highly anticipated return to Dublinâ€™s 3Olympia Theatre this month - with performances from 29 June - 9 July 2023 (evening and matinee). Tickets from â‚¬21.50 including booking fee are on sale now fromÂ ticketmaster.ie

Today, producersÂ have announcedÂ the first ever female cast version of the show will launch in DublinÂ withÂ Josephine Starte and Lottie BellÂ steppingÂ into the roles.Â The female cast version of the show willÂ premiere on 5 July as part of the run.

Speaking about the launch, Daniel Clarkson, the co-creator of the show,Â said â€œWe're so excited to be bringing this version of â€˜Potted Potterâ€™ to Dublin, complete with new never-seen-before bits! Some of our favourite audiences have been in Ireland, so it only seemed right to launch the first ever female cast version of the show there! It has been such fun working with the new cast and putting this together. The crazy silliness of the original remains, but it's allowed us to bring in some new elements from the Potter world and put our own unique spin on it, which we have no doubt youâ€™ll love as much as us and you still get to play a live game of Quidditch! Everyoneâ€™s a winner!"