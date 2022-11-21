Orson Welles' A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Smock Alley Theatre

AboutFACE's much-loved festive "radio-play-within-a-play" for the whole family returns by popular demand this December!

In this fast-moving, heartfelt comedy based on true events, radio superstar Orson Welles and his Mercury Theatre gang are presenting "A Christmas Carol" in New York live ON-AIR on Christmas Eve 1938 ... having just lost their Scrooge! Can Orson and his overworked cast survive the last minute chaos to give this Christmas Carol a happy ending?

Featuring a 45-minute version of "A Christmas Carol" in the 1930's radio style with live sound effects and carols, this is a Christmassy treat for the whole family, with a touch of old Hollywood glamour.

Performances run 6-17 December.

WRITTEN BY Paul Nugent

DIRECTED BY Kathleen Warner Yeates

CAST:

Lizzy Morrissey as Agnes Moorehead

Michael Mullen as Joseph Cotten

Anna Nugent as Benny

Paul Nugent as Orson Welles

Eoin O'Sullivan as Ernest Chappell

David Ryan as George Coulouris

Tana Walsh as Arlene Francis