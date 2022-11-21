Orson Welles' A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Smock Alley Theatre
Performances run 6-17 December.
AboutFACE's much-loved festive "radio-play-within-a-play" for the whole family returns by popular demand this December!
In this fast-moving, heartfelt comedy based on true events, radio superstar Orson Welles and his Mercury Theatre gang are presenting "A Christmas Carol" in New York live ON-AIR on Christmas Eve 1938 ... having just lost their Scrooge! Can Orson and his overworked cast survive the last minute chaos to give this Christmas Carol a happy ending?
Featuring a 45-minute version of "A Christmas Carol" in the 1930's radio style with live sound effects and carols, this is a Christmassy treat for the whole family, with a touch of old Hollywood glamour.
Performances run 6-17 December.
WRITTEN BY Paul Nugent
DIRECTED BY Kathleen Warner Yeates
CAST:
Lizzy Morrissey as Agnes Moorehead
Michael Mullen as Joseph Cotten
Anna Nugent as Benny
Paul Nugent as Orson Welles
Eoin O'Sullivan as Ernest Chappell
David Ryan as George Coulouris
Tana Walsh as Arlene Francis
