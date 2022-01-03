Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Northern Ireland Opera Will Perform the Great American Song Book This Month

The performance is on 20 January at 1pm at the Black Box Belfast.

Jan. 3, 2022 Â 
Spend an hour with Northern Ireland Opera in celebration of the Great American Song Book - and enjoy lunch as part of your ticket - as you journey with us through the works of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, Cole Porter, Leonard Bernstein, Jule Styne, George Gershwin, Harold Arlen, and Stephen Sondheim.

Join our Artist Development Programme singers accompanied by pianist Frasier Hickland as they perform well-loved standards such as: Almost Like Being in Love, Come Rain or Come Shine, If I Loved You, Get Happy, Oh What a Beautiful Morning, I Hate Music, People, No One is Alone and many more.

Cost: Â£10 (includes lunch)

Pianist - Frasier Hickland

Learn more at https://niopera.com/performances/the-great-american-songbook/.


