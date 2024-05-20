MASTERCLASS Returns to Ireland Following Award-Winning International Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following an award-winning international tour MASTERCLASS will return to Project Arts Centre before touring to Galway, Limerick, Sligo, Drogheda, Cork and Dun Laoghaire. Featuring the savagely comedic feminist discourse of Adrienne Truscott with the slippery dramaturgy of Brokentalkers, MASTERCLASS parodies the "great male artist" to within an inch of his life in order to uncover some difficult truths about privilege and power.

The show begins in the form of a cockamamie masterclass performed by fed up feminist Adrienne Truscott and all-around good guy Feidlim Cannon. It's fun. It's familiar. There are wigs. But there is something more at play.

Using the arts world as a metaphor, MASTERCLASS is a literate and hilarious examination of gender and power.

From the creators:

Feidlim Cannon says: "We are delighted to be presenting Masterclass on a National Tour this June, the show premiered here in 2021 and has been touring internationally since. Brokentalkers met Adrienne Truscott all the way back in 2015 when Brokentalkers were here presenting Have I No Mouth, and Adrienne was here with The Wau Wau Sisters and her solo show Asking For It. We instantly connected both artistically and personally. Since then we had been seeking opportunities to collaborate."

Gary Keegan says: "The inspiration for Masterclass came from a question Adrienne had about the power "Great Male Writers" had over how and by whom their scripts were staged. Adrienne, Feidlim and I had been looking for a project to work on together for several years and this theme of power chimed with the kind of thing Feidlim and I like to make shows about. We were also drawn to how certain of these "great" artists talk about themselves and their work."

Adrienne Truscott says: "Masterclass isn't just about these "great" artists, it's also about us. We say things to each other in this play that are so true and so excruciating and funny. Not just about us, about our industry and culture, but also SO about us."

Other Details:

Masterclass has been performed at leading international venues and festivals including Southbank Centre - London, Sydney Opera House - Sydney Festival - Sydney, Istanbul Theatre Festival - Istanbul, RISING Melbourne - Melbourne, Teatro do Bairro Alto - Lisbon, Brighton Festival- Brighton.

Dates:

Project Arts Centre - June 4 - 8

Town Hall Theatre - June 11

Belltable - June 14

Hawk's Well - June 19

Droichead Arts Centre - June 21

The Everyman - June 25 & 26

Pavilion - June 28 & 29

