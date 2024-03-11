Luke Thomas and The Swing Cats Come to the Everyman in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ireland's King Of Swing Luke Thomas and his band The Swing Cats are bringing their spectacular new live show to The Everyman on Saturday, 20th April 2024. The show will feature DWTS Pro Champ John Nolan and very special guests The Runaways, as well as iconic songs and dance performances from the golden age of Hollywood Cinema from legends like Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly, Ginger Rogers, Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland.

Expect to hear and see all time classics like Singing In The Rain, Puttin' On The Ritz, Mr Bojangles, Let's Face The Music And Dance, New York New York, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, King Of The Swingers, Sing Sing Sing, Night And Day and many more.

Don't miss this exciting new show that blends the grace & finesse of Ireland’s King Of Ballroom John Nolan with the charisma and swagger of Luke Thomas with his big band The Swing Cats for a visual and audio treat.

Luke Thomas commented on the show: “I can't wait to bring this incredible show to Cork in April and join forces with my good friend aka Ireland's King Of Ballroom John Nolan too. If you're a fan of old classic Hollywood or even just dance in general you win love this show.”

Tickets are on sale now from www.everymancork.com.

Box office: Monday to Saturday: 12pm–7.30pm (5pm non-performance days).

Sunday & Bank Holidays: 4pm–7.30pm (Performance days only). Phone 021 4501 673.

