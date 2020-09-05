LipZinc Theatre Announces New Show: Talking Icons!

The show streams live on YouTube Thursday 15th October at 8pm GMT+1

LipZinc Theatre has announced their new experimental film Talking Tarot, written and directed by our Artistic Director Tzarini Meyler. The film will be streamed live on our Youtube channel on the 15th of October at 8pm GMT+1 (Irish Time).

24 cards. 24 characters. 24 messages.

Their lives span across centuries and their tales ache to be told. Look inside, who knows what they will reveal?

In this experimental film, writer, Tzarini Meyler, explores the supernatural in the everyday, and the everyday in the supernatural.

Dark, hilarious, and moving, each character is based on a tarot card and inspired by Irish mythology.

The cast of Talking Icons includes Kate Lynch, Aaron O' Farrell, Janet Little, Tamaira Hesson (Angel City), Martina Mccormack, Eoin O'Sullivan (Writing Home), Kathleen Warner Yeates (Little Women, BBC; Love, Rosie; Albert Nobbs), Maxim Trigub (Butterfly Diaries), Ana Canals (King Lear at the Mill Theatre), Jonathan Hansler (Eastenders, The Crown), Emer Casey (Bloodlands), Lee Abbate (Coronation Sreet), Natalia Villegas Antimo, Conall Cahill, Tzarini Meyler (Dolly at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Sugar Mice at Scene and Heard), Eimear Griffin, Lucy Richards-Smyrk, Eoghan Burke, Sarah Gordon (Carousel at the National Concert Hall), Kate Fisher, Joseph Reed (The Nobodies at Vault Festival 2020), Carmen Segura, Martin Kelleher and Joseph Cange.

Tzarini Meyler is a playwright, actor and director. Raised in West Cork, she moved to Dublin for her degree in English and Drama at UCD where she became an active member of Dramsoc. She then trained at the Institute of the Arts Barcelona under Kate Firth, Aiden Condron, Drew Mulligan and Armando Rotondi. Writing/Directing credits include: Hamlet, UCD Astra Hall; Venus by Candlelight, El Gin Tub, Barcelona; Corn Flake Girl, Institute of the Arts Barcelona; A Hero of Our Time, Institute of the Arts Barcelona; Dolly, Edinburgh Fringe; Mad Cats and Divas, Galway Fringe; Sugar Mice, Scene and Heard; Daddy was a Boogie Man, Galway Fringe.

LipZinc Theatre Company was conceived through a need to make work that is truthful to the artist and vital to the audience. 'Lip' meaning the opening of the mouth, where words and feelings escape and let loose; 'Zinc' meaning the essential element to the body that we cannot live without. Founded in 2016 by Tzarini Meyler the company puts the unheard characters of this world centre stage, to tell the tales untold. Whilst beginning with a script we change and move with the flow of the performers, physicality being a major aspect of our work. Our shows are visually engaging - juxtaposing glamour with grime, rural with industrial and past with present. Working with visual and sound artists, our shows are a sensory experience. Life is never only one thing - we want our shows to find the sadness in beauty, and the joy in disorder. LipZinc was born kicking and screaming and she's here to stay.

