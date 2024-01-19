Leamington Lamp Teams Up With Comedian Stewart Lee For Fundraising Show

Leamington Lamp collaborates with comedian Stewart Lee for fundraising event
LAMP - a Leamington-based award-winning specialist education provision dedicated to supporting young people with autism – has teamed-up with comedian Stewart Lee to present PEA GREEN BOAT & JACKDAW WITH CROWBAR at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry on Sunday 25th February 2024.
It just so happens that comedian and alternative music fan, Stewart Lee is a long-term admirer of the band Jackdaw With Crowbar, one half of which is Timothy Ellis who is also one of the founders and Strategic Director of LAMP. So, when LAMP approached him to host a fundraiser, LEE readily agreed on the condition that Tim's band closed the show.
In this unique event Stewart Lee will reprise his darkly comic tale based on Edward Lear's The Owl & the Pussycat with improvised musical accompaniment from LAMP tutors. Not performed live for over 20 years, this atmospheric chamber piece was broadcast of BBC R4 and heralded as
Stewart will then introduce - “The best thing to come out of Leamington since the Grand Union Canal” - a set from band Jackdaw with Crowbar. 25 years since their last John Peel session, this band cement their cult status with a vibe where bass culture meets EDM & Co in a dark alley full of sequins.
Pip Burley/Tim Ellis, Strategic Director at LAMP said “We're thrilled that Stewart is hosting this fundraiser for us and it's a great opportunity for us to reach a wider community. The creative spirit is at the very heart of everything we do, and as we move into a period of expansion we want to remind families throughout the county that there is great education provision available for autistic young people here at Lamp.”
Recently declared the 21st Century's second funniest comedian by The Telegraph, Stewart Lee also returns to BELGRADE THEATRE with his current touring show, BASIC LEE on 25th and 25th February.
Date: 25th February 2024
Time: 2pm
Venue: B2 Studio, Coventry Belgrade Theatre
Tickets here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2287295®id=154&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.belgrade.co.uk%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1events/stewart-lee-pea-green-boat-and-jackdaw-with-crowbar/
Dates: 24th & 25th February 2024
Time: 7.30pm
Venue: Coventry Belgrade Theatre
Tickets here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2287295®id=154&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.belgrade.co.uk%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1events/stewart-lee-basic-lee/
