Leamington Lamp Teams Up With Comedian Stewart Lee For Fundraising Show

Leamington Lamp collaborates with comedian Stewart Lee for fundraising event

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards Photo 1 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards
Sophie Motley Steps Down as The Everyman's Artistic Director Photo 2 Sophie Motley Steps Down as The Everyman's Artistic Director
MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert, Featuring Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Aaron Tveit, and Mor Photo 3 MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert, Featuring Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Aaron Tveit, and More, Will Come to Cinemas This February
UK and Ireland Tour of SOMETHING ABOUT GEORGE - The George Harrison Story Opens on Merseys Photo 4 UK and Ireland Tour of SOMETHING ABOUT GEORGE - The George Harrison Story Opens on Merseyside Next Month

Leamington Lamp Teams Up With Comedian Stewart Lee For Fundraising Show

LAMP - a Leamington-based award-winning specialist education provision dedicated to supporting young people with autism – has teamed-up with comedian Stewart Lee to present PEA GREEN BOAT & JACKDAW WITH CROWBAR at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry on Sunday 25th February 2024. 

 

It just so happens that comedian and alternative music fan, Stewart Lee is a long-term admirer of the band Jackdaw With Crowbar, one half of which is Timothy Ellis who is also one of the founders and Strategic Director of LAMP. So, when LAMP approached him to host a fundraiser, LEE readily agreed on the condition that Tim's band closed the show.

 

In this unique event Stewart Lee will reprise his darkly comic tale based on Edward Lear's The Owl & the Pussycat with improvised musical accompaniment from LAMP tutors.  Not performed live for over 20 years, this atmospheric chamber piece was broadcast of BBC R4 and heralded as 

Stewart will then introduce - “The best thing to come out of Leamington since the Grand Union Canal” - a set from band Jackdaw with Crowbar.  25 years since their last John Peel session, this band cement their cult status with a vibe where bass culture meets EDM & Co in a dark alley full of sequins. 

 

Pip Burley/Tim Ellis, Strategic Director at LAMP said “We're thrilled that Stewart is hosting this fundraiser for us and it's a great opportunity for us to reach a wider community.  The creative spirit is at the very heart of everything we do, and as we move into a period of expansion we want to remind families throughout the county that there is great education provision available for autistic young people here at Lamp.”

 

Recently declared the 21st Century's second funniest comedian by The Telegraph, Stewart Lee also returns to BELGRADE THEATRE with his current touring show, BASIC LEE on 25th and 25th February. 

 

 

STEWART LEE – PEA GREEN BOAT & JACKDAW WITH CROWBAR

 

Date:  25th February 2024

Time: 2pm

Venue:  B2 Studio, Coventry Belgrade Theatre 

Tickets here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2287295®id=154&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.belgrade.co.uk%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1events/stewart-lee-pea-green-boat-and-jackdaw-with-crowbar/

 

STEWART LEE – BASIC LEE

 

Dates: 24th & 25th February 2024 

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: Coventry Belgrade Theatre

Tickets here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2287295®id=154&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.belgrade.co.uk%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1events/stewart-lee-basic-lee/




RELATED STORIES - Ireland

1
In Conversation With Louise McSharry Comes to The Everyman in February Photo
In Conversation With Louise McSharry Comes to The Everyman in February

Following two sold out shows in Dublin, In Conversation will see Louise McSharry bring her warm, frank, and open interview style to The Everyman's stage.

2
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Ireland! Winners include Gate Theatre Dublin, Grand Opera House, Belfast and more.

3
Irish Opera Stars Return To Cork For LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN Photo
Irish Opera Stars Return To Cork For LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN

Some of the rising stars of Irish opera return to Cork for a special Valentine's Night presentation of Bizet's classic, La tragédie de Carmen. The abridged and semi-staged opera will be performed as part of Cork Opera House's Winter Season and will feature Cork mezzo-soprano Niamh O'Sullivan, Clare tenor Dean Power as Don José, Dublin bass-baritone Rory Dunne and Wexford soprano Kelli-Ann Masterson.

4
Sophie Motley Steps Down as The Everymans Artistic Director Photo
Sophie Motley Steps Down as The Everyman's Artistic Director

The Everyman's Artistic Director, Sophie Motley, is stepping down from her role as her term comes to an end. She will be returning to a freelance career as a theatre and opera director, dramaturg, and arts consultant.

More Hot Stories For You

In Conversation With Louise McSharry Comes to The Everyman in FebruaryIn Conversation With Louise McSharry Comes to The Everyman in February
Irish Opera Stars Return To Cork For LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMENIrish Opera Stars Return To Cork For LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN
Sophie Motley Steps Down as The Everyman's Artistic DirectorSophie Motley Steps Down as The Everyman's Artistic Director
The Everyman Launches New Concert SeriesThe Everyman Launches New Concert Series

Videos

New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Video
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut
View all Videos

Ireland SHOWS
BURT BACHARACH: A CELEBRATION presented by The Everyman Sunday Songbook in Ireland BURT BACHARACH: A CELEBRATION presented by The Everyman Sunday Songbook
The Everyman, Cork (4/07-4/07)
ROCK ICONS SHOW in Ireland ROCK ICONS SHOW
The Everyman, Cork (4/06-4/06)
IRISH ANNIE'S in Ireland IRISH ANNIE'S
The Everyman, Cork (4/08-4/09)
MUSIC OF... FAITH AND DOUBT WITH JOHN O'BRIEN in Ireland MUSIC OF... FAITH AND DOUBT WITH JOHN O'BRIEN
The Everyman, Cork (4/28-4/28)
MUSIC OF... LOVE AND HEARTACHE WITH JOHN O'BRIEN in Ireland MUSIC OF... LOVE AND HEARTACHE WITH JOHN O'BRIEN
The Everyman, Cork (3/10-3/10)
BELLOW in Ireland BELLOW
The Everyman, Cork (3/12-3/13)
MUSIC OF... SADNESS AND COMFORT WITH JOHN O'BRIEN in Ireland MUSIC OF... SADNESS AND COMFORT WITH JOHN O'BRIEN
The Everyman, Cork (2/04-2/04)
KING in Ireland KING
The Linenhall Arts Centre (2/21-2/21)
JASON BYRNE: THE IRONIC BIONIC MAN in Ireland JASON BYRNE: THE IRONIC BIONIC MAN
The Everyman, Cork (3/30-3/30)
SANDY KELLY: LEAVING IT ALL BEHIND TOUR in Ireland SANDY KELLY: LEAVING IT ALL BEHIND TOUR
The Everyman, Cork (3/22-3/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You