LIE LOW Comes To The Abbey This Summer

Lie Low, a dark and surreal comedy that examines how events are remembered and misremembered - and the consequences of differing recollections - will come to the Peacock stage this summer, the Abbey Theatre has announced. Written by the award-winning Irish playwright Ciara Elizabeth Smyth, Lie Low premiered at last year's Dublin Fringe Festival, where it was met with critical and popular acclaim. Charlotte McCurry, who plays the lead role of Faye Carver, won Best Performer at last year's Dublin Fringe Festival Awards, with Lie Low nominated for the Fishamble New Writing Award.

Following an incident in her home, Faye is afraid. She's not sleeping, she doesn't trust ducks and all she has eaten this week is a box of dry Rice Krispies. After a doctor recommends a form of exposure therapy, Faye enlists the help of her brother, Naoise. But Naoise has a devastating secret that's about to explode. Already two people on the edge, brother and sister are brought to the brink.

While addressing themes like mental health, trauma and sexual violence, Lie Low exemplifies how comedy can be a balm to tragedy, doing so with its uniquely arch, madcap humour. And, despite the gravity of the issues presented, a message of trust emerges: trusting your truth and trusting your ability to heal.

Previewing on Monday, 17th July, Lie Low will open on Tuesday, 18th July and run until Saturday, 29th July. Tickets go on sale from the Abbey Theatre box office and website today Monday, 15th May.

