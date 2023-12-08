John Spillane and Friends Comes to the Everyman This Month

The performance is set for 17 December.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

John Spillane and Friends Comes to the Everyman This Month

John Spillane and Friends comes to the Everyman this month. The performance is set for 17 December.

Following a brilliant sold-out show last year, John Spillane returns to The Everyman this December for his annual Christmas concert.

As always, he will be joined by friends and special guests for what promises to be a very special evening.

John Spillane is a musician, songwriter, performer, recording artist, storyteller, poet and dreamer. Rooted in people, place and story, his music transports the listener and his live performances captivate audiences around the world.




