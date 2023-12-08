The performance is set for 17 December.
POPULAR
John Spillane and Friends comes to the Everyman this month. The performance is set for 17 December.
Following a brilliant sold-out show last year, John Spillane returns to The Everyman this December for his annual Christmas concert.
As always, he will be joined by friends and special guests for what promises to be a very special evening.
John Spillane is a musician, songwriter, performer, recording artist, storyteller, poet and dreamer. Rooted in people, place and story, his music transports the listener and his live performances captivate audiences around the world.
Videos
|DANCES LIKE A BOMB
The Everyman, Cork (2/08-2/09)
|AL PORTER NOW
The Everyman, Cork (2/03-2/03)
|THE SHADOW OF A GUNMAN by Seán O'Casey
The Everyman, Cork (2/13-2/14)
|PATRICK FEENEY LIVE IN CONCERT
The Everyman, Cork (2/16-2/16)
|NEIL DELAMERE: NEIL BY MOUTH
The Everyman, Cork (3/23-3/23)
|EDDI READER
The Everyman, Cork (3/15-3/15)
|JOHN SPILLANE AND FRIENDS
The Everyman, Cork (12/17-12/17)
|ONE NIGHT OF ADELE
The Everyman, Cork (2/02-2/11)
|SANDY KELLY: LEAVING IT ALL BEHIND TOUR
The Everyman, Cork (3/22-3/22)
|DAVID O'DOHERTY: TINY PIANO MAN
The Everyman, Cork (3/16-3/16)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You