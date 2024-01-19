In Conversation With Louise McSharry Comes to The Everyman in February

Following two sold out shows in Dublin, In Conversation will see Louise McSharry bring her warm, frank, and open interview style to The Everyman's stage. Join her for this intimate event which falls on Saint Brigid's Day or Imbolc (Thursday, February 1st) as she chats with a very special guest about their career, beliefs, and opinions on anything that might pop up.

Her recent guests included the inspirational Holly Cairns TD, out-and-out legend of Dublin's LGBTQ scene Shirley Temple Bar, and the incomparable Anna Nolan, who has forged a fascinating career in television and beyond.

Louise McSharry is a writer and broadcaster from Dublin. She has become a beloved and prominent voice on matters from parenting, to politics, body image, diversity and so much more. She worked in radio for twenty years before starting her weekly podcast, Catch Up with Louise McSharry. Each episode covers the week's news in current affairs and entertainment, as well as an interview with someone who's up to something interesting.

Louise writes a weekly beauty column for the Irish Independent Weekend Magazine, as well as fortnightly opinion columns. She is the author of Fat Chance: My Life in Ups Downs and Crisp Sandwiches, and is passionate about equality, information and the craic.

This will be a truly special way to mark the feast of Saint Brigid, as Louise takes to The Everyman stage to share an evening of insightful discussion (and gas banter) with a very special guest.

Commenting on the show, McSharry said, “'I'm so delighted to be coming back to Cork and to be in The Everyman for the first time. I'm especially happy to be there on St Brigid's Day and will be taking the opportunity to celebrate Irish women in a big way with this show.”