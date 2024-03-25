IRISH AFFAIR Comes to the National Opera House in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



West End composer Stuart Brayson's brand new musical IRISH AFFAIR will receive three staged concerts at the National Opera House in Wexford, Ireland on June, 27th, 28th and 29th, 2024.

This major new musical is being developed by the National Opera House of Ireland in collaboration with The Irish College of Music Theatre.

The musical blends a legitimate musical theatre score with influences from Rock, Pop, and Traditional Irish music.

Book, music and lyrics by Stuart Brayson. Musical Director and Music arrangements by David Wray. Producer-Deirdre Masterson. Executive Producer-The National Opera House and Associate Producer-Elizabeth Drawl

These concerts will also be filmed and recorded.

Cast to be announced soon.

Based upon a true story, Irish Affair is the dramatic tale of a marriage between Sean Cloney, a Catholic, and Sheila Kelly, a Protestant set in 1957, Ireland. (Fethard-on-Sea, Wexford) A happily married couple (they marry three times, one civil, one Catholic and one Protestant service) whose lives and love are severely tested by the powerful religious forces swirling around them. When the time comes for their eldest daughter to attend school, the local Priest, Father Stafford, insists she attend the town's Catholic School. Objecting to this intervention, Sheila insists that the parents, not the Church, will decide on their children's education. When her husband sides with the Priest, however, Sheila, feeling betrayed, secretly flees with her two young daughters to Scotland. Soon the social fabric of the village unravels as Father Stafford, convinced of a conspiracy, declares a boycott of all the Protestants in the village, forcing Sean, the village, and eventually the entire country to take sides in what quickly becomes an international controversy. With the small town tearing itself apart, Sean is forced to decide where his loyalties lie-with Sheila or the Church. Irish Affair is a passionate love story and brand new musical by west end composer Stuart Brayson (From Here To Eternity) about a brave couple whose convictions divided a nation.

The staged concert performance of Irish Affair will take place at The Jerome Hynes Theatre at The National Opera House on June 27th, 28th and 29th.

