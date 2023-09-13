Heresy Films To Premiere DAY SIX A New 13-Minute-Long Music Film By Director Eric Fraad

On Friday 15th September 2023, Day Six, a new 13-minute-long music film will be screened in Dublin, Ireland. The song from the film, Amor, s'io posso uscir de' tuoi artigli is taken from the celebrated Irish-based medieval/jazz ensemble Anakronos' recent album, Citadel of Song.

Citadel of Song presents highly innovative interpretations - fusing medieval music, jazz and other styles - of the 10 songs (found at the end of each day) in Giovanni Boccaccio's 14th century literary masterpiece, The Decameron.

The film was conceived and directed by Irish-based, American director, Eric Fraad. Known for his innovative opera, drama and musical theatre productions across Europe and America, Fraad has also directed numerous music videos for international classical and pop acts as well as the multi award-winning feature film, The Island of Saints.

The title of the film is taken from the song from day six of The Decameron, Amor, s'io posso uscir de' tuoi artigli(Love, if from your claws I could escape, I hardly believe it possible that any other hook would ever snare me).

The lyrics were written by Giovanni Boccaccio between 1347 and 1351 and the music is from the Donn'e fu credenza by Lorenzo da Firenze (died, c. 1372) from the Squacialupi Codex.

Day Six deals with a troubled relationship of two couples (both played by the same to actors). The first couple are a young medieval Italian composer and his lover, Elissa. The couple lives in an Italian palazzo. The scene takes place in 1350 in Florence, Italy. The video shows different aspects of their relationship, loving and romantic, challenging and abusive.

The second couple - again played by the same two actors - is set-in present-day Dublin. This couple consists of Elissa, successful pop music singer songwriter and her boyfriend who is also an aspiring musician but has not found and will not find success. As in the medieval scenes, the relationship oscillates from romantic and caring, to abusive and thoroughly destructive. During the film Anakronos' music director and singer, Caitriona O'Leary, invades the film singing the song and providing choral commentary and emotional resonance.

The project has been funded by a Music Project Award from the Arts Council of Ireland and Fingal County Council Arts Office

DAY SIX

Conceived and directed by Eric Fraad

Produced by James Delaney O'Neill

Photographed by Garreth Caulfield

Edited and VFX by Philip Shanahan

Art Direction by Ruth Barry

Costumes by Caitríona O'Leary

Starring

Megan O'Malley, David Michael Harrison, Maxim Trigub, Caitriona O'Leary, Zack O'Leary Fraad

Anakronos

Caitriona O'Leary, Voice, Direction

Nick Roth, Saxophones

Deirdre O'Leary, Clarinets

Barry O'Halpin, Electric Guitar

Andrea Piccioni, Percussion, Electronics

BROOKS HOTEL CINEMA

DRURY STREET, DUBLIN 2

IRELAND

FRIDAY 15TH SEPTEMBER 2023

6:30 PM

For Information Contact: Info@HeresyFilms.Com