Heresy Films To Premiere DAY SIX A New 13-Minute-Long Music Film By Director Eric Fraad

The song from Medieval/Jazz Ensemble, Anakronos' Album Citadel of Song is taken will be screened for the first time in Dublin.
On Friday 15th September 2023, Day Six, a new 13-minute-long music film will be screened in Dublin, Ireland. The song from the film, Amor, s'io posso uscir de' tuoi artigli is taken from the celebrated Irish-based medieval/jazz ensemble Anakronos' recent album, Citadel of Song.
Citadel of Song presents highly innovative interpretations - fusing medieval music, jazz and other styles - of the 10 songs (found at the end of each day) in Giovanni Boccaccio's 14th century literary masterpiece, The Decameron.
The film was conceived and directed by Irish-based, American director, Eric Fraad. Known for his innovative opera, drama and musical theatre productions across Europe and America, Fraad has also directed numerous music videos for international classical and pop acts as well as the multi award-winning feature film, The Island of Saints.
The title of the film is taken from the song from day six of The Decameron, Amor, s'io posso uscir de' tuoi artigli(Love, if from your claws I could escape, I hardly believe it possible that any other hook would ever snare me).
The lyrics were written by Giovanni Boccaccio between 1347 and 1351 and the music is from the Donn'e fu credenza by Lorenzo da Firenze (died, c. 1372) from the Squacialupi Codex.
Day Six deals with a troubled relationship of two couples (both played by the same to actors). The first couple are a young medieval Italian composer and his lover, Elissa. The couple lives in an Italian palazzo. The scene takes place in 1350 in Florence, Italy. The video shows different aspects of their relationship, loving and romantic, challenging and abusive.
The second couple - again played by the same two actors - is set-in present-day Dublin. This couple consists of Elissa, successful pop music singer songwriter and her boyfriend who is also an aspiring musician but has not found and will not find success. As in the medieval scenes, the relationship oscillates from romantic and caring, to abusive and thoroughly destructive. During the film Anakronos' music director and singer, Caitriona O'Leary, invades the film singing the song and providing choral commentary and emotional resonance.
The project has been funded by a Music Project Award from the Arts Council of Ireland and Fingal County Council Arts Office
DAY SIX
Conceived and directed by Eric Fraad
Produced by James Delaney O'Neill
Photographed by Garreth Caulfield
Edited and VFX by Philip Shanahan
Art Direction by Ruth Barry
Costumes by Caitríona O'Leary
Starring
Megan O'Malley, David Michael Harrison, Maxim Trigub, Caitriona O'Leary, Zack O'Leary Fraad
Anakronos
Caitriona O'Leary, Voice, Direction
Nick Roth, Saxophones
Deirdre O'Leary, Clarinets
Barry O'Halpin, Electric Guitar
Andrea Piccioni, Percussion, Electronics
BROOKS HOTEL CINEMA
DRURY STREET, DUBLIN 2
IRELAND
FRIDAY 15TH SEPTEMBER 2023
6:30 PM
For Information Contact: Info@HeresyFilms.Com
