Heresy Films To Premiere DAY SIX A New 13-Minute-Long Music Film By Director Eric Fraad

The song from Medieval/Jazz Ensemble, Anakronos' Album Citadel of Song is taken will be screened for the first time in Dublin.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 1 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates
International and Irish Artists Arrive in Cork For Sounds From A Safe Harbour Festival Photo 2 International and Irish Artists Arrive in Cork For Sounds From A Safe Harbour Festival
Xnthony to Launch Nationwide Tour of OLIVER CROMWELL IS REALLY VERY SORRY Photo 3 Xnthony to Launch Nationwide Tour of OLIVER CROMWELL IS REALLY VERY SORRY
Boris Bergmann And Caitríona O'Leary To Perform World Premiere Of Bergmann's Song Cycle A Photo 4 Boris Bergmann And Caitríona O'Leary To Perform World Premiere Of Bergmann's Song Cycle At Hugh Lane Gallery

Heresy Films To Premiere DAY SIX A New 13-Minute-Long Music Film By Director Eric Fraad

Heresy Films To Premiere DAY SIX A New 13-Minute-Long Music Film By Director Eric Fraad

On Friday 15th September 2023, Day Six, a new 13-minute-long music film will be screened in Dublin, Ireland. The song from the film, Amor, s'io posso uscir de' tuoi artigli is taken from the celebrated Irish-based medieval/jazz ensemble Anakronos' recent album, Citadel of Song.

Citadel of Song presents highly innovative interpretations - fusing medieval music, jazz and other styles - of the 10 songs (found at the end of each day) in Giovanni Boccaccio's 14th century literary masterpiece, The Decameron.

The film was conceived and directed by Irish-based, American director, Eric Fraad. Known for his innovative opera, drama and musical theatre productions across Europe and America, Fraad has also directed numerous music videos for international classical and pop acts as well as the multi award-winning feature film, The Island of Saints.

The title of the film is taken from the song from day six of The Decameron, Amor, s'io posso uscir de' tuoi artigli(Love, if from your claws I could escape, I hardly believe it possible that any other hook would ever snare me).

The lyrics were written by Giovanni Boccaccio between 1347 and 1351 and the music is from the Donn'e fu credenza by Lorenzo da Firenze (died, c. 1372) from the Squacialupi Codex.

Day Six deals with a troubled relationship of two couples (both played by the same to actors). The first couple are a young medieval Italian composer and his lover, Elissa. The couple lives in an Italian palazzo. The scene takes place in 1350 in Florence, Italy. The video shows different aspects of their relationship, loving and romantic, challenging and abusive.

The second couple - again played by the same two actors - is set-in present-day Dublin. This couple consists of Elissa, successful pop music singer songwriter and her boyfriend who is also an aspiring musician but has not found and will not find success. As in the medieval scenes, the relationship oscillates from romantic and caring, to abusive and thoroughly destructive. During the film Anakronos' music director and singer, Caitriona O'Leary, invades the film singing the song and providing choral commentary and emotional resonance.

The project has been funded by a Music Project Award from the Arts Council of Ireland and Fingal County Council Arts Office

DAY SIX

Conceived and directed by Eric Fraad

Produced by James Delaney O'Neill

Photographed by Garreth Caulfield

Edited and VFX by Philip Shanahan

Art Direction by Ruth Barry

Costumes by Caitríona O'Leary

Starring

Megan O'Malley, David Michael Harrison, Maxim Trigub, Caitriona O'Leary, Zack O'Leary Fraad

Anakronos

Caitriona O'Leary, Voice, Direction

Nick Roth, Saxophones

Deirdre O'Leary, Clarinets

Barry O'Halpin, Electric Guitar

Andrea Piccioni, Percussion, Electronics

BROOKS HOTEL CINEMA

DRURY STREET, DUBLIN 2

IRELAND

FRIDAY 15TH SEPTEMBER 2023

6:30 PM

For Information Contact: Info@HeresyFilms.Com



RELATED STORIES - Ireland

1
Cork Folk Festival Set to Launch This Month Photo
Cork Folk Festival Set to Launch This Month

One of Ireland’s longest-running and most treasured folk festivals, Cork Folk Festival, is gearing up for its 44th edition this month, with 40 events taking place across the city featuring over 200 musicians, from Wednesday 27th September to Sunday 1st October. Learn more about the full lineup here!

2
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

3
Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Will Open in Dublin Photo
Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Will Open in Dublin

The national tour of And Then There Were None, based on the best-selling crime novel of all time, will now open at The Gaiety Theatre in Dublin on Tuesday 19 September 2023. Learn more about the tour and how to get tickets here!

4
International and Irish Artists Arrive in Cork For Sounds From A Safe Harbour Festival Photo
International and Irish Artists Arrive in Cork For Sounds From A Safe Harbour Festival

Over 100 international and Irish artists are arriving in Cork to perform at Sounds from a Safe Harbour festival this week, 7th – 10th September. Learn more about the festival and the upcoming events here!  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

Ireland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For The Love of Mary
The Linenhall Arts Centre (9/28-9/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SWEET CAROLINE: THE NEIL DIAMOND STORY presented by The Everyman Sunday Songbook
The Everyman, Cork (10/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GEARÓID FARRELLY: GLAMOUR HAMMER
The Everyman, Cork (10/20-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty Care Show
CABARET THEATER SHOWS (5/08-5/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HOUSE OF CIRCUS
The Everyman, Cork (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PIAF TO POP – CHRISTINE BOVILL
The Everyman, Cork (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE WOMEN, WE WILL RISE by Karan Casey
The Everyman, Cork (9/27-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OCD Me
The Linenhall Arts Centre (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JOE THE MAGICIAN – LIVE
The Everyman, Cork (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SIMON & GARFUNKEL: THROUGH THE YEARS
The Everyman, Cork (9/30-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You