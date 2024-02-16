GATMAN! Comes to the Everyman Cork Next Month

The Everyman has announced its in-house production this spring. GATMAN! is written and performed by Tadhg Hickey. Previews Thursday 7th March and Friday 8th March, premiere Saturday 9th March 2024.

Directed by Sophie Motely, the one-man monologue play presents two contrasting but interdependent narratives. We spend a day with Murph as he wanders the streets of Cork desperately attempting to sober up before a supervised visit with his little boy. Murph’s story is interwoven with the adventures of Gatman, a superhero who acquires extraordinary powers when fuelled by Gat (booze). Gatman’s mission: to save his beloved, boozy Corkopia from the sobering shackles of Father Mathew – the temperance priest statue that has come to life.

The dark comedy follows the critical success of In One Eye, Out the Other which was the most nominated show at Dublin Fringe Festival 2019. Tadhg Hickey commented on his new play:

“GATMAN! is for me many different things. It’s a love letter to drink for sure. It’s kind of like writing to your ex many years after a whirlwind affair, saying ‘thank you for the days’ but also thanking the gods you somehow got away from her in the end with your life intact! The superhero analogy is about the best I could come up with to capture the metamorphic experience of the anxious insecure potential alcoholic having his first booze up: obsessive love at first taste. The show is also a love letter to Cork. My city, in all its hideous beauty & magnificence is in lots of ways the lead character.”

