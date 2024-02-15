Executive Director/CEO Seán Kelly Will Depart The Everyman

The Everyman has announced that Executive Director/CEO, Seán Kelly, will leave his position at the Theatre after ten years at the helm to take up a new role as Arts and Culture Officer at UCC.

During the past ten years, The Everyman has consistently achieved annual attendances of over 100,000, presenting over 300 performances per year, cementing it’s reputation as a producer, and presenter, of world-class drama, music, comedy, and live entertainment. The Everyman also supports approximately 500 artists per year and undertakes a range of community and outreach activities. During Seán’s tenure the company’s turnover has increased by 75% and continues to post strong financial results.

“I’m very emotional at the thought of leaving The Everyman, a Cork landmark and national treasure, after ten years, but I take comfort from the fact that I’m handing over the reins at a time when the company is in excellent artistic, organisational, and financial health and whoever steps into the role will be joining a fantastic board and team at a very exciting time in the theatre’s development” said Seán.

Chair of The Everyman Board, Barney Whelan, said “The board would like to thank Seán for his excellent service and outstanding leadership during the past ten years. He has helped to ensure that his successor will join a dynamic organisation, that is going from strength to strength, and we wish him every success.”

The Everyman will shortly begin the process of recruiting a new Executive Director/CEO.