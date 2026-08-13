Edinburgh 2026: Review: TWO LITTLE PIGS at Pleasance Courtyard

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When insecure, protein-obsessed Mark gets dumped, his response is not self-reflection, but an aggressive pivot into weight training and red-pill rhetoric. Seeking absolute control and a direct protein source to hit his workout macros, he adopts a live pig, intending to raise and cook it. Enter Pig (Caitlin McEwan): an articulate hog who rapidly becomes the mirror Mark desperately tries to ignore. Written by McEwan and directed by Merle Wheldon, Two Little Pigs serves up a darkly comedic satire on male isolation, accountability, and digital radicalisation.

McEwan’s female perspective brings a sharp lens to modern dating culture, raising uncomfortable questions while holding both sexes accountable. The play surfaces the everyday frustrations of modern romance, from the classic dilemma of who pays for drinks to blaming men for ghosting while highlighting how women enable those patterns to continue. It slyly questions who the real 'pig' is: are toxic men the sole culprits, or do both sides fall into absurd behaviors? The genius of the staging peaks right before the climax when Pig suddenly acts like a real animal, revealing that Mark may have imagined the entire intellectual duel—his hog acting as a conflicted internal voice fighting his shallow exterior.

McEwan gives a knockout performance as Pig, combining sharp comedic rhythm with detailed physical work, subtle snuffles and bent-finger trotters. As their sparring match reaches its peak, the dramatic climax leaves no middle ground, at the end, one side cleanly emerges as the winner.

Smart, brilliantly acted by its two leads, and delightfully weird, Two Little Pigs pushes both extremes of its premise to build a razor-sharp, hilarious hour of Fringe theatre that hits all the right notes.

Pleasance Courtyard (The Green) – Running through 30 August 2026.

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