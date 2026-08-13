Edinburgh 2026: Review: MADAME CHANDELIER'S GRAND THEFT OPERA at Pleasance Courtyard

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Introducing young minds to high art can feel like a tall order, especially when classic operatic heroines routinely meet grim fates - from Tosca leaping to her death after a failed rescue to the tragic ends of Carmen and Madame Butterfly. Yet in Madame Chandelier’s Grand Theft Opera, Delea Shand turns these heavy narratives into a delightfully clever, kid-friendly quest. By framing grand opera through retro video game logic, she builds an accessible gateway that proves the art form is far from dead (take that, Timothée Chalamet).

The premise is pure fun: classic arias are reimagined through pixelated levels and boss battles. Hearing Mozart’s Queen of the Night aria playfully auto-tuned against a Super Mario chiptune theme translates complex themes into a digital language children immediately grasp. Crucially, Shand does not compromise on musical craft; she still delivers these legendary arias with genuine operatic beauty and effortless charm, serving up high-brow vocals with total lightheartedness.

While heavy plotlines like murder and betrayal are softened into smart, comedic nods, the real magic lies in her warm audience engagement. Even when navigating language barriers among an international audience of kids at the Pleasance, Shand turned chaotic participation into pure joy. Having sat through full-scale, dramatic opera productions from the ripe age of five, seeing a show make this world so warm and digestible for the next generation of theatregoers feels like a quiet triumph.

Pleasance Courtyard (The Green) – Running through August 16, 2026.

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