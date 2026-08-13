Edinburgh 2026: Review: BATSU! at Underbelly Cowgate

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Late-night Fringe is really its own genre - a distinct brand of pure entertainment designed to amuse an audience that has already had a drink or two (or more...). The defining thread connecting the best of these shows is their ability to generate a mini cult experience, where you don't need any prior familiarity with the concept to find yourself roaring along with a packed room.

The framework for BATSU! is beautifully simple: take the brutal sadism of Japanese punishment game shows and marry it to razor-sharp improv comedy. The four comedic performers, or "warriors", compete in classic improv games, but with stakes that escalate rapidly. Lose a round, and you face extreme physical consequences ranging from rubber band snaps to paintball shots and electric collars.

What keeps the engine revving is the host’s undeniable charisma, channeling a high-energy "SoulCycle instructor" energy ("What's up, Wednesday evening? Give it to me!"). The room feeds on that pulse shouting cues, and leaning fully into the chaos.

While the two-hour runtime stretches slightly long for a late-night format, the sheer spectacle of performers getting zapped and pelted while attempting complex comedic scenes keeps the room in stitches. Watching these extreme twists on traditional improv stunts executed with such timing will genuinely make you hurl with laughter.

It is fast, visceral, and unapologetically silly - the ultimate way to unwind and turn your brain off after a long day of theatergoing.

BATSU! plays at Underbelly, Cowgate (Belly Dancer) through August 30, 2026.

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