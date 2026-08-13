Edinburgh 2026: Review: ACID’S REIGN at Pleasance Courtyard

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Fringe theatre at its best is fast, fearless, and visually audacious and Relish Theatre’s Acid’s Reign delivers on every single front. Blending thunderous drag energy, climate urgency, and electro-pop anthems, this riotous production hits the stage with electric momentum, boundless personality, and unapologetic flair.

While Evie Fehilly and Luke Howarth’s book could use a bit of sharpening to tighten its cohesive narrative thread (for example: it would be even smarter if a flashback revealed our heroine wasn't meant to be at the protest in the first place, rather than tipping us off early) the show's engine never stalls. It touches on climate change with a deliberate lightness rather than a preachy lecture; it wisely assumes we already know the stakes and keeps the environmental backdrop universally relatable.

The true triumph of the evening lies in its dazzling visual and musical storytelling. The costume design impresses with rapid quick-changes, packing narrative time-stamps and sharp puns like "Tuckingham Palace" right into the fabric. The cast commands the space with natural confidence: Ash Weir’s Olive delivers a jaw-dropping "I quit" patter song whose breathless speed rivals Company's "Getting Married Today" or Hamilton's "Guns and Ships." Meanwhile, Jamie Fuxx’s drag king performance shines with magnetic theatricality.

Supported by strong turns from Victoria Scone, Scarlett Harlett, and Gigi Zahir, every number lands with pop-concert precision under Alex Maynard’s sharp musical direction. Acid’s Reign may have narrative edges to refine, but its raw vitality, clever wit, and staggering aesthetic brilliance make it an unmissable Fringe spectacle that leaves the audience buzzing.

Acid's Reign plays at Pleasance Courtyard (Forth) through August 31, 2026.

More on Pleasance Courtyard Recent Articles Edinburgh 2026: Review: AHIR SHA: GOLDEN at Pleasance Courtyard

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