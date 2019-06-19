EVENING TRAIN Adds Extra Performance

Unprecedented audience demand for tickets to the World Premiere of the stage adaptation of Mick Flannery's concept album, Evening Train means that the producers have added an extra performance, a matinee on Saturday, June 22nd at 2.30pm.

The Everyman's Artistic Director Julie Kelleher says, "it's been a huge thrill to see audiences respond to Evening Train in such a warm and vocal way - people are swept away by it. The team of artists working on this, Mick Flannery included, have given it their all, and I really couldn't be prouder that the Everyman and Cork Midsummer Festival had the great joy of hosting the world premiere of this really special show."

Audiences have being giving the production standing ovations every evening. It's been a long held ambition of Flannery to bring Evening Train to the stage: "it's a fascinating and very different experience for me, at gigs I rarely use set lists and when I do I always mess with them and everyone ends up reading a completely useless sheet of paper on stage. I'm afraid I cannot do this for theatre, I have to behave myself. I'm really enjoying it though, the gang are very pro, make me feel like a bit of a cowboy actually. It's been great to listen and watch the whole thing grow and tighten over time. I would definitely do another one."

Evening Train, based on the acclaimed album by Mick Flannery, presented by the Everyman and Rosa productions in association with Cork Midsummer Festival, continues at The Everyman until June 23rd with an extra performance at 2.30pm on Saturday, June 22nd. Booking on 021 4501673 or www.everymancork.com





Related Articles Shows View More Ireland Stories