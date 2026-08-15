EDINBURGH 2026: Review: TEXAS ANNIE: THE LEGEND OF THE MOAN RANGER, theSpace UK

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A campy, high-energy late-night romp, TEXAS ANNIE: The Legend of the Moan Ranger takes an absurd premise and turns it into pure Fringe entertainment. Mind-bogglingly based on a real-life Texas law that once criminalized owning six or more sex toys, this musical satire, written by Jenn Howd, Roz Mihalko, and John Woods, and directed by Maggie Perrino, follows timid shop worker Annie Gina (Jamie Swisshelm) as she transforms into an outlaw to deliver contraband items across the state.

The production thrives on spirited comedic commitment. Sam Alan Johnson leads the supporting characterizations with over-the-top bravado as Governor Killjoy (and voices Rainbow, the spiritual guide in a dildo), working alongside Jamie Swisshelm to nail deadpan physical beats and razor-sharp comedy. Royce Louden, Lyd Noll, and Hope Pauly fill out the chaotic landscape with equal dedication. The original score highlights genuine musical skill, pairing satirical lyrics with catchy melodies, while the deliberate cardboard aesthetic adds DIY visual charm.

Performing un-amplified poses a clear vocal challenge. While I found myself genuinely worried for the actors' voices singing un-mic’d every night for two weeks, their stamina is impressive, even if I felt those sitting in the back rows might struggle to hear over loud backing tracks. On a narrative level, the script touches on poignant issues like women's bodily autonomy and marital frustration without digging deep enough for true emotional resonance.

Yet it is precisely the sheer energy, the utter absurdity of the true story, and the unabashed celebration of bodily freedom that make this show so good. The team shows clear potential, marking this as a spirited piece worth watching as it evolves - and you can even listen to the concept album on spotify.

TEXAS ANNIE: The Legend of the Moan Ranger plays at theSpace on the Mile – Space 3 until 15 August 2026.

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